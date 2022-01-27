Extra 20% off all Spier Sale items, $40 Responsible Down Jackets, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Extra discounts have already been taken and prices are as marked online. Updating the handful with this late in the day on Thursday, and there’s a surprisingly good amount of stock left on some items (key word: some). Like the picks above. But it’s all final sale. No returns. None. Zilch. That time of year of course.

Good grief Spier has added even more to their sale section. Yet sizes are pretty picked over. Items above had at least some common sizes at post time. Remember, returns are a spendy $15 pre paid label. Code ends Monday, 1/31.

Hot off the heels of yesterday’s Target Goodfellow Puffers making it into Best Bets, comes this tip on Eddie Bauer’s Stratustherm Down Jackets from reader Jimmy C.: “These are RDS (responsible down) which is the same standard the North Face uses. Plus it’s water resistant. I don’t know what the deal is or why they are so cheap… but I have a down jacket from them and its amazing… use it all the time. Had to buy my wife one, which she begrudgingly accepted, and uses all the time when its cold now.” Forty bucks! That’ll do!

UPDATE: Annnnd at some point on Thursday, they moved the price up to fifty bucks for some reason. Still seems like a pretty great deal. Thanks to reader Joker on Instagram for the heads up on the moving-target price hike.

Well that’s just mean. Final sale shoes are almost always a bad idea. Because if they fit bad, a tailor can’t do anything to fix a shoe. And this year’s Goodyear welted Kenton line has had some oddness in terms of fit (see Adam’s review of the CXL #8 chelseas over here). So yeah. Be careful. Real careful.

Seems like it was mostly clothes/performance gear that got added to their sale section. Less so on the shoes front. Discounts (at least at a quick glance) aren’t that amazing? This time? Prices are going up everywhere, so, not super surprising to see discounts tightening up.

The UNIQLO sale section continues to be pretty stacked, with one caveat: Mediums and Larges are pretty much gone. Yes it can depend on the product and color, but if you’re a medium or a large? It’s kinda a wasteland right now. EXCEPT in the two jackets and the merino tees shown above. Those have mediums and larges, at post time. But if you’re XS, S, XL, or XXL, now’s not a bad time to check out the UNIQLO sale section if you’re a fan. Watch out for final sale items. Those are in there lurking. No returns on that stuff.

Something has changed at BR. They haven’t been doing their usual 30% off or 40% off frequent codes strategy as of late. It has been QUIET on the sale and promo front since the holiday rush/Black Friday & Cyber Monday ended. So is this… the new normal? It could take some getting used to.

Also worth a mention: