Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 50% off Old Navy, Nordy Rack’s Boot Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

As good as it gets for Old Navy. On par with their Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer. There are exclusions of course. Like anything tagged as a “Bestseller.” Yes, they’re excluding their bestsellers. I know.

Meanwhile on the other end of the price spectrum from Old Navy… check your inbox/spam/promo tab. I’ve never seen this before, but Lululemon has sent out one-time, 25% off, user specific click-throughs to some customers. Key Word: Some. Don’t know why some are getting it and some are not, but they’re framing it as Friends and Family. Can be used on up to 15 items, but it’s just for one-checkout/purchase session, and expires tomorrow (1/25/22). And from what I can tell, there’s no code “box” to put a code in at checkout, so you have to click through the link sent to your email? I know, lots of moving parts here. But can’t recall Lululemon doing this in the past, so, figured it was worth parsing out a bit. Particular highlights have to be the warpstreme ABC and Commission pants. To a lot of us, they’re the best tech pants on the market.

Mid winter = time to clear out the boots. Even though there’s a LOT of boot weather left. A reminder that Nordstrom Rack is where all the mainline Nordstrom stuff goes if it’s overstock/doesn’t sell at the regular stores. So some good stuff can be found there. But free shipping won’t kick in until $89, and returns through the mail will cost you a pre-paid shipping label (pretty sure it’s $6 – $8 depending on what’s being returned).

Linen Cotton blends? Guess it’s not too early to dream about spring or a warm weather destination. No sale or discounts because Suitsupply just doesn’t do that, except for… hey what happened to their online outlet opening after the holidays? Didn’t happen this year. Supply/stock issues maybe? Anyway, looks like some of this new-stuff is pre-order, with some shipping dates not until early February. Not that far off, but still.

Also worth a mention…