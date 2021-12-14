Steal Alert: 25% off Huckberry’s Greys Outdoor Slipper Boots One Day Sale (12/14)

They were our 2020 “shoe” of the year. They scored a whopping 4.75/5 Stars on the Adam Review Scale of Excellence (A.R.S.E.). They are one of the most popular things Huckberry sells, and here they are, in their peak season for wearing, now 25% off for a one day sale.

Made in Portugal. The rubber outsole (for quick trips outside) is side stitched to the upper. And those uppers are made of a wool-blend, not itchy felt, which is moisture wicking and breathable.

These things put those nasty department store slippers to shame (faux suede + faux shearling = very not-faux sweaty feet).

Sold in full sizes only. Some have reported that the wool can stretch a bit over time, so if you’re in-between, size down. Yet since we’re in the holiday-returns period, if they don’t fit you’ve got 90 days to ship them back for free.

Speaking of shipping, that’s the one drawback. Being that the sale drops them below the $98 threshold, you’re on the hook for outbound shipping. That’ll be $4.99, unless you’re good with these getting to you possibly AFTER Christmas. If that’s the case, you can select that option, save that extra five bucks, get free shipping, and Huckberry will throw a $10 store credit your way (sent 12/24) as a thank you from their team of fulfillment elves.

Full review of the Greys Outdoor Slipper Boot can be found here.

That’s all. Carry on.