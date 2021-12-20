Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier 20% off select Core Line Suits, 30% off USA Made Sweats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Oh my. That’ll work. And that new blue-check appears to be just-in. Most of you guys know why Spier’s core line is so good, but for the uninitiated: They’ve got a half-canvas construction so the jacket will contour specifically to your frame over time and with wear. They use nice, Australian merino wool fabrics. The sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning for easy tailoring once you get it. And they come in a slim (but not crazy tight) fit, as well as a more athletic “contemporary” fit. There’s more to them than that, but that’s the gist. And in the mid $300s they’re already the best value in the men’s suit business, so to drop them under three hundred is pretty wild. Ships and returns for free if it’s your FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase. Otherwise it’ll be $15 for the return label. Code FLASH expires today, 12/20/21.

Just a heads up that not all of their sweaters are getting 20% off. Most are. And it should be 20% off coats, jackets and cold weather accessories pretty much across the board.

The Greys deal is an extension of a previous sale (they were part of a one-day 25% off select gifts deal), while the 30% off Flint & Tinder’s USA made sweats are a nice last-minute deal. Gotta order by tonight though to get it in time. And yes, you’ll be paying for shipping at this point.

Also worth a mention…