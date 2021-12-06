Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Stan Smiths, USA Made Waffle Sweats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
adidas: 25% off select w/ CELEBRATE
- Stan Smith White/Green – $67.50 ($100) these are already on sale and getting an extra 25% off
- Stan Smith White/Navy – $75 ($100)
And a few Stan Smiths are actually up for the discount. Usually they’re excluded. Remember, these are now made with a recycled/more sustainable “Primegreen” upper. So don’t expect the old leather feel.
Banana Republic: 40% off, no code needed
- Standard-Fit Donegal Cotton Flannel Shirt – $54 ($90)
- Slim Italian Cashmere Blazer – $600 ($1000) Whoa. Okay then. I’d be terrified to wear it… not to mention buy it.
- Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater – $90 ($150) really well reviewed, but note these have a tonal BR stitched into the back just under the collar.
- Nubuck Leather Rancher Jacket – $358.80 ($598)
- Italian Marbled Popover Sweater – $78 ($130)
So if they were just half off on Cyber Monday, why mention 40% off? Because: 1. New arrivals (some), and 2. Cashmere and (some) leather is now no longer excluded. It has been up to this point in the season. Also note that cardmembers get an extra 10% off w/ BRCARD10. Deal(s) end today, 12/6/21.
Gustin: Made in the USA Waffle Sweatpants – 3 for $207
Two hundred bucks is a ton of money to invest in sweatpants… unless you’re 100% on #teamsweatpants. Here you’re getting three pairs of USA Made, tri-blend, tapered but not overly trendy, garment washed waffle sweats. It’s a pre-order since that’s how Gustin runs their show/saves you money. Ships in January. Which is probably prime sweatpants season if there is one.
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Styles w/ FESTIVE (expires 12/6)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $99.99 FINAL ($328) getting the extra 60% off when you apply the FESTIVE code at checkout, even though it’s not tagged as such. Also shown at the very top of the post.
- Solid cashmere scarf – $35.19 FINAL ($98)
- Rugged cotton waffle-knit crewneck sweater – $28.79 FINAL ($79.50)
- Midnight Burgundy 484 Slim-fit stretch chino pant – $25.59 FINAL ($79.50)
- Slim-fit knit suit jacket in wool-cotton blend – $51.99 FINAL ($188) seems to run big. Be prepared to have it tailored.
Worth another quick mention because the Moon Mills Tweed Blazers and 100% cashmere scarves got quietly added over the weekend, and buried at the bottom of the original post. I know, I know, LOTS of J. Crew coverage lately. But $35 for a 100% cashmere scarf is pretty darn great. And a hundred bucks for their annual, unstructured Moon Mills tweedy-blazer is also awesome… as long as you’re dead sure of your size at J. Crew. Why? Because all this stuff is final sale. And while no one is gonna have a “sizing problem” with a scarf (one would, uh, assume), getting stuck with a hundred dollar blazer that doesn’t fit is no deal. A tailor can only work so much magic.
BONUS II Timex: 30% off select Waterbury Watches w/ GIFTED30 (expires 12/6)
- Waterbury Traditional Automatic 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $181.30 ($259)
- Waterbury Traditional Quartz Day-Date 39mm Leather Strap Watch – $97.30 ($139)
Just one day for this one. Code GIFTED30 expires tonight. Includes the new blue-dial automatic shown above, as well as its quartz powered counterpart.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 25% off factory 2nds. ($25 restocking fee on any returned 2nds)
- Nordstrom Rack: They’ve got a few Suitsupply suits on hand and marked down, including this Super 150s (!!) VBC suit in light gray for $499 (normally a grand).
- Huckberry: They’re now making their 365 pants in moleskin. Straight fit only at post time.