Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Stan Smiths, USA Made Waffle Sweats, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

And a few Stan Smiths are actually up for the discount. Usually they’re excluded. Remember, these are now made with a recycled/more sustainable “Primegreen” upper. So don’t expect the old leather feel.

So if they were just half off on Cyber Monday, why mention 40% off? Because: 1. New arrivals (some), and 2. Cashmere and (some) leather is now no longer excluded. It has been up to this point in the season. Also note that cardmembers get an extra 10% off w/ BRCARD10. Deal(s) end today, 12/6/21.

Two hundred bucks is a ton of money to invest in sweatpants… unless you’re 100% on #teamsweatpants. Here you’re getting three pairs of USA Made, tri-blend, tapered but not overly trendy, garment washed waffle sweats. It’s a pre-order since that’s how Gustin runs their show/saves you money. Ships in January. Which is probably prime sweatpants season if there is one.

Worth another quick mention because the Moon Mills Tweed Blazers and 100% cashmere scarves got quietly added over the weekend, and buried at the bottom of the original post. I know, I know, LOTS of J. Crew coverage lately. But $35 for a 100% cashmere scarf is pretty darn great. And a hundred bucks for their annual, unstructured Moon Mills tweedy-blazer is also awesome… as long as you’re dead sure of your size at J. Crew. Why? Because all this stuff is final sale. And while no one is gonna have a “sizing problem” with a scarf (one would, uh, assume), getting stuck with a hundred dollar blazer that doesn’t fit is no deal. A tailor can only work so much magic.

Just one day for this one. Code GIFTED30 expires tonight. Includes the new blue-dial automatic shown above, as well as its quartz powered counterpart.

Also worth a mention…