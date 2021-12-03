Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale + New Items Added

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

FESTIVE = Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Styles (expires 12/6)

Feels a bit like J. Crew has one foot in the world of post-holiday end of season clearance already.

Plenty of stuff has been cooking in there since Thanksgiving, but there are some new items too. All final sale. Odd to see their brushed twill pants already down to under thirty bucks. Even stranger? Just the slim fits. Not the straight, which was reviewed just the other day over here.

You could also go full Fair Isle Shawl Collar + Jogger combo, and nail the top spot on People of (Helsinki) Wal-Mart.

Big thanks to Greg K. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.

