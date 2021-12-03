Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale + New Items Added

Feels a bit like J. Crew has one foot in the world of post-holiday end of season clearance already.

Plenty of stuff has been cooking in there since Thanksgiving, but there are some new items too. All final sale. Odd to see their brushed twill pants already down to under thirty bucks. Even stranger? Just the slim fits. Not the straight, which was reviewed just the other day over here.

You could also go full Fair Isle Shawl Collar + Jogger combo, and nail the top spot on People of (Helsinki) Wal-Mart.

Big thanks to Greg K. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.