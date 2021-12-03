Steal Alert: J. Crew Extra 60% off Final Sale + New Items Added

FESTIVE = Extra 60% off FINAL Sale Styles (expires 12/6)
Feels a bit like J. Crew has one foot in the world of post-holiday end of season clearance already.
- Ludlow Slim-fit blazer in Italian stretch cotton corduroy – $103.99 FINAL ($348)
- Cotton-silk tipped-collar sweater – $22.79 FINAL ($79.50)
- Rugged merino wool cardigan sweater – $49.59 FINAL ($138)
- Slim Fit Brushed Twill Pants in Marled or Glen Plaid – $28.39 FINAL ($89.50) review of the straight fit here
- Slim Stretch Secret Wash organic cotton poplin shirt in gingham – $13.19 FINAL ($69.50)
- Wallace & Barnes Copilot sunglasses – $28.79 FINAL ($79.50)
- Nordic socks in wool blend – $8.79 FINAL ($24.50)
- Fair Isle lambswool cardigan sweater – $63.19 FINAL ($158)… wait, it’s $158 regularly, and it’s “on sale” for a PENNY off? $157.99? That’s… something, J. Crew.
- Merino wool-blend jogger pant in herringbone – $54.39 FINAL ($158)
- Nordic recycled active microfleece pant – $39.99 FINAL ($128)
- Fair Isle lambswool jogger pant – $63.19 FINAL ($158) ALSO ONLY A PENNY OFF. And matchy matchy to infinity.
Plenty of stuff has been cooking in there since Thanksgiving, but there are some new items too. All final sale. Odd to see their brushed twill pants already down to under thirty bucks. Even stranger? Just the slim fits. Not the straight, which was reviewed just the other day over here.
You could also go full Fair Isle Shawl Collar + Jogger combo, and nail the top spot on People of (Helsinki) Wal-Mart.
Big thanks to Greg K. for the tip.
That’s all.
Carry on.