20% off Assembled in the USA Watches, Half off Dock Peacoats, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Pick: Nodus Retrospect III Automatic – $360 ($450)

That’s crazy rare. Nodus just doesn’t do sales, codes, or promos. 20% off orders of $100+ with the code WINTER20 and it runs through 12/31. Originally sent out to their email list, so it pays to sign up for that. Head here for a review of the Retrospect III. Especially in the “cosmic gray” option shown above. And bonus points that these are assembled and checked right here in the USA. Nodus really, really cares about delivering bang-for-the-buck when it comes to their watches.

This one is super sneaky. It’s barely mentioned on their home page, but if you click through and give a quick scan, you’ll see a smattering of savings way greater than the usual 40% off ceiling they’ll hit during site-wide sales. And the best part is that this stuff is not final sale. Yes you’d have to shell out $7.50 for returns through the mail (if you can’t get it to a brick and mortar), but that’s a lot better than being stuck with a final sale item that just plain didn’t work out. Prices should run through this Sunday, 12/19, unless J. Crew arbitrarily decides to end the sale early. Which is their right, and they have done so (if memory serves) in the past on some deals.

Not sure where the Nordstrom Elves are pulling some of these prices from, because despite Nike and adidas seeming to be getting in on the end-of-year clearance action early, Nordy actually has them beat on some of these models depending on color. Must be multiple sources on sale. Anyway, thankful for it, especially since Nordstrom ships and returns everything for free. No word on when this price matching may end.

A sneaky change to their annual week of gifting/one day deals. This time around they’re wrapping up (one would assume) with 40% off any one full priced item. They have put a bunch of their site on sale though, which you’d think would exclude those items. And it sort of does but not really. Apply the code at checkout and you should get the better, 40% off deal. It won’t stack (or shouldn’t) but it might still work. Expires today though, Thursday 12/16.

Just a heads up that the cashmere crewnecks are pretty picked over in terms of size depending on what color you’re after. But there’s plenty of sizes for the Ultra Light Down vests at post time.

Started this handful with some automatic tool watches, and gonna end with another one. Just released so certainly not on any sort of sale but still absolutely worth a mention. Japanese automatic movement, exhibition case-back, water resistant to 100m, Huckberry Tree on the crown, and that orange seconds hand with the icy white of the dial is all sorts of right. 41mm diameter with a 20mm lug width. Pretty standard dimensions for a tool watch which should please most.

Also worth a mention: