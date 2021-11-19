Steal Alert: Up to 30% off Huckberry’s Undercover Sale (stuff in black)

“It’s so black, like, how much more black could this be. And the answer is… none. None more black.”

– Nigel Tufnel

“These are all black.” “Oh are they? Or are five in a DARK black, and five in a slightly DARKER black?”

– Sterling Malory Archer

So what happened with black? Why did it fall out of favor in men’s style? Can we blame walnut Strands? Or that 2-3 year period where every wannabe cool cat strutting down the street lifted his wardrobe straight from Reservoir Dogs?

Black’s making a comeback. It is. It’s clean, it’s mean, and at Huckberry it’s very much on sale between now and Sunday:

Heck, they’ve even thrown some gray stuff in there.

Okay so the elephant in the room is “but what if I bought something during the 15% off sale, and now it’s even cheaper?” First, that’s why we included the % off numbers above. And second, the answer is… email them and ask for a price match. From Huckberry’s customer service section:

Price Adjustments If an item you previously purchased from Huckberry is marked down within seven (7) days of the original order date, Huckberry will adjust the price of an item, once. To verify a price adjustment, please email support@huckberry.com. Include your original order number with your request.

Eligible refunds will be applied to your original form of payment.

Please note that any promotional pricing is for a limited time only and cannot be honored after the sale has ended.

The 15% off sale launched on Monday. So you’re in the 7 day window.

That’s all.

Carry on.