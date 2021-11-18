New Spier Chunky Cardigan Colors, Timex Early Black Friday, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

New colors! This happened quietly. No sale or discount… because they’re one of the more sought after bits of attainable #menswear out there at present, but still very much worth a mention. Here’s how a medium fits on 5’10″/185. Looks like this restock is limited, for now, to these “new” colors. Previous run is still sold out.

Prices above reflect the normal 60% off discount, but if you happen to be a GAP inc cardmember, things get awfully kind: 60% off plus an additional 20% off that discounted price leaves you with a total of 68% off. So yeah. And yes, I know what that says about the MSRP “regular” prices on the BR Factory site. But still, looks pretty good. At least from here? Reminder: This is Factory. Not the mainline. Fabrics and finish won’t be as nice as regular BR stuff.

No idea who’s marking these models down, and sizes are kinda scattered, but Nordy is price matching them. Which means the sale could expire at any time. And if past is prologue, that also means it’ll probably be expired as soon as this hits the site. Lovely. BUT. Fingers crossed adidas has something coming for Black Friday next week. They did a VIP event for account holders last week. Could be good. RE the Stan Smith Primegreen/Recycled material sneakers getting “just” 10% off. Those are almost universally excluded from codes or promos these days, so, 10% off is actually pretty good.

Early Black Friday stuff. Quite a few models this time, and a heftier than usual 30% off discount. Good. Very good. Although they’re still excluding American Documents, some of the new Waterburys, Reissues, etc.

So some of the items are color-specific. Meaning, some colors are on sale and some aren’t. Who decides this stuff? Especially at Amazon. Robots? Has to be robots, right? “BLEEP BLOOP BURGUNDY GETS DISCOUNT BUT NOT GREY **56k modem dial-up noise**” No idea if it’ll get better in the Black Friday – Cyber Monday window, but clothes usually get left in the dust on Amazon during those days. It’s all gadgets and smart speakers and TVs and chicken harnesses. That’s a call-back joke. To this (most of the way down the page). Big props to anyone who immediately got the Prime Day c*ck on a walk reference.

Posting this up to use it as a bit of an example of what’s going on behind the scenes here at Dappered HQ. Stay with me. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday soon coming, I don’t want to throw anything your way that’ll be immediately eclipsed in terms of value in a few days. I mean, that’d leave a lot of egg on our face, right? So the current “up to 50% off Men’s Holiday Party Styles” promo just isn’t that… great. Lots of stuff in the 20% – 40% off range. Which can be fine, depending on the season, new arrivals, etc. BUT. For a wheelhouse item like J. Crew’s 484 slim cords to basically be 50% off, which might be what J. Crew tops out at next week (lots of speculation here, they might cap it at 40%, they might do select items more, I honestly don’t know)… that’s maybe worth a mention. Because you’ll beat the rush. And who knows what’ll happen, this year, when the rush really does rush.

And that’s where we’re at right now.

Hope that explains some of the thought process which is going on at DHQ.

Also worth a mention: