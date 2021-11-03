Most Wanted Affordable Style – November 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Knit, boiled merino. So NOT a traditional sportcoat, but instead one of those sweater/blazer hybrid things. Which is perfect for WFH life, or just life in general, being that it dresses up stuff like tees and long sleeve polos. Perfect to wear with jeans or chinos as a way to dress up, without really dressing up. Breathable but still has some density to the knit. Kinda the perfect final layer for a laid-back friends-giving or quiet/lazy/meandering holiday get-together. 25% off at present. Fingers crossed it drops further with the big holiday rush coming fast.

Spendy. So don’t lose them/leave them in an uber. Dead simple. Deerskin with polypropylene fleece linings for warmth. Lightning bolt rivet at the bottom hem. Sold in both full AND half sizes, so you can get a glove that fits like, well, yeah.

Icey without any bling. Christopher Ward is well known for bang-for-the-buck Swiss made watches, and these GMT divers sure look like a high end luxury piece. And yes, over a grand for something that tells the time (in two time zones though!) is plenty “luxury” for a lot of us. 56-hour power reserve. 600m water resistance. “Frosted” sapphire dial treated to look like polar ice. 5 percent from every purchase goes to the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation. Can fall to $1070 – $1270 with the every-so-often $125 voucher codes they push to their email list/previous customers.

And now another white dial watch (albeit very different), at a much more palatable price. Dress chrono. Roman numerals. Waterburby script “W” counterbalance to the seconds hand. Classy. Even comes with Indiglo.

Don’t know how Gustin does it. But sure glad they do. Main interior compartment is almost double the size of their other, original briefcase. External pocket with a brass snap. Handles made of matching, burnished Horween latigo, and rivited + sewn to the sides for extra durability. Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. A pre-order since that’s the model that makes the reasonable price possible, yet the estimated shipping “date” is… November 2021. That’s now. Or at least, later this month. But estimates are estimates.

Also wanted would be the chutzpah to wear a turtleneck like this and not feel those weird “ermagerd I’M WEARING A TURTLENECK” feelings. When did wearing a turtleneck automatically guarantee someone will point out the fact that you are, in fact, wearing a turtleneck?

