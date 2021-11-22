Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Bonobos 30% off, Todd Synder Black Friday, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

So here’s the thing. Traditionally Bonobos has dropped their best offer of the year on Cyber Monday. They were founded online, and it’s a nod to that heritage (if anything related to the internet can yet qualify as “heritage”). And this 30% off sale ends Sunday. Will Cyber Monday be better? No idea. Major Bonobos fans probably won’t wait and risk losing out on their size, but some of us might be patient. One additional note: Their stretch washed chinos are excluded. Maybe that’s the Cyber Monday surprise? They include those? Total speculation there. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on this one.

Adidas is live for Black Friday. Runs through 11/27. Not sure if they have something in the works for Cyber Monday or not. Key words are “up to”. Don’t get excited and assume that means it’s 50% off across the board. Hardly. But some good deals to be had none the less for fans of the brand with three stripes.

Speaking of athleisure… Half off activewear, today only. YET… fear not, if the early Black Friday cardmember deal is any indication (50% off sitewide, with exclusions, with code EARLY), then you won’t have to wait long. Guessing that 50% off launches for everyone on Wednesday. And yes, we’ll have our annual monster post of Black Friday best bets coming up later this week.

Lots of exclusions. Lots. Also, clothes are pretty spendy. But that’s Mr. Snyder for you. Surprised those Danners are getting the discount.

More early access from the GAP brands. The fine print says this deal goes live to the public on 11/24 – 11/30… so… that certainly seems to indicate that 40% is what they’re doing. Maybe they’ll throw an extra cherry on top for Cyber Monday or something. Who knows.

The Pick: TWO Made in the USA or Italy 1818 Suits = $1274* (normally $998 – $1198 per suit) (*but you have to buy five $150 eGift cards, individually, and then wait for their delivery to your inbox as well as the bonus $25 that comes with each of those 5 purchases)

It’s their annual gift card shenanigans. So this should stack. It requires some math, and buying a bunch of e-gift cards (maximum five per customer), but if you’re a big Brooks Brothers fan, this could shake down to some decent savings. But know that you have to buy each $150 gift card, individually. For example, you can’t buy $450 in eGift cards all at once and to expect $75 in free eGift cards. You have to buy three $150 eGift cards… and then wait for the delivery of the three individual bonus $25 eGift cards. Lotta hoops to jump through here. Lots.

Bottom line: For those that live in Brooks Brothers 1818 suits (made in Italy or the USA), you can drop the normally $900+ per suit price point down to $637 a pop. Here’s how:

Buy FIVE $150 gift cards, individually, and you’ll get FIVE $25 bonus gift cards with that haul (a total of $125 in bonus eGift card dollars). Use all of that with your two suit purchase, and that’ll knock the total, out the door price on two 1818 suits down to $1274, or, $637 a pop.

Good grief what a mess. Some of us will just stick to Spier or Suitsupply.

Also worth a mention…