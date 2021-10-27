The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Style October 2021

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

The holidays are coming. Indoor gatherings (hopefully covid-free!) are about to ramp up. And perhaps you are hosting this year’s holiday dinner, and a few more chairs are in order. Sure there are cheaper folding chairs, but if you’re looking for something nicer, these chairs would look great at either end of a dining table. Sold by Cost Plus World Market.

For the White Christmas fans out there. An iconic scene from this holiday classic. Guaranteed to put a smile on the face of anyone who’s a fan of the film, and guaranteed to delightfully confuse anyone who hasn’t seen it. Sold through Society 6, where you can find hundreds of tray designs, so don’t despair if this doesn’t fit your aesthetic. You’re guaranteed to find something that will.

Straight from The Company Store site: “Inspired by classic menswear style…” Nuff said.

Guess this had been out of stock for a while, but it’s back. I decided to finally invest in this wall hanging earlier this year, and it does not disappoint. A beautiful, and educational way, to fill a wall up. Plus it’s made to last, so someday you can pass it on. Perfect for those who love the ocean(s), maps, geography, exploration, etc. Big thanks to Khiry S. for the tip on the restock!

Sold by the fine purveyor of goods know as Target, this compact storage cabinet is perfect for extra linens, dishes, and serving flatware. Plus it looks good (if it fits your style), so it’ll add a decorative element too.

After the armchair roundup post we published earlier this month, we received this gentle chastisement from Justin R:

“I just wanted to say, lotta solid choices but I’m frankly OFFENDED (sarcasm) IKEA’s Strandmon chair was snubbed. Classic look and damn comfortable too.”

Here’s my confession J.R.; I, the writer of The Dappered Space, HAVE NEVER BEEN TO AN IKEA. Never lived near one. Never been in one. And because of that, never think about it… until now. We’ll try to include them more often!

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.