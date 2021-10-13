The Dappered Space: 13 (affordable) arm chairs worthy of your study

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

A good armchair would hopefully tick a few boxes. It would look good, add something unique to your space, and be comfortable. Of course both aesthetics and comfort are subjective, and below we hope to offer a few affordable (which can also be subjective) suggestions that’ll look and feel right at home in your study, or any space you call yours. We’ll start with the least expensive and move our way up.

Bring back the “slate” option! Still available in brown and black. Surprisingly good reviews, but there are warnings about assembly being… difficult. Which isn’t surprising. It’s Target.

I think this chair would look even better with black legs, which a little paint could fix, but you do you. This is from the Queer Eye line at Walmart, a not surprisingly stylish line, surprisingly at Walmart. Lots of great reviews, with just a few complaints on quality control. Not surprising at this price, but if you’re on a budget? It’s a good looking chair, and should hopefully last you long enough until you can invest in something better.

For those of you into the clean, stark Scandinavian look, this should treat you well. You can think of this as the “white sneakers” option. That slight recline towards the back makes this chair look comfortable and inviting. It also sits low to the ground, which is far better for stretching out your legs (unless you use an ottoman).

Not the first time you’ve seen this on Dappered, but for good reason. It’s a handsome chair with only 4 and 5 star reviews. The one thing to note is that reviews say these sit a bit lower to the ground than average, so perhaps not the best for guys on the taller side. Currently available in black, and the antique brown shown above. Camel is out of stock, but fingers crossed it’ll be available at some point?

West Elm isn’t necessarily knows for “affordable” home goods compared to the likes of Target. But this chair is surprisingly affordable, and pretty good looking to boot. Available in the grey shown above, or an olive green/brown. The fabric is a soft chenille, good if you prefer a silky, inviting texture.

This thing is swanky, and only available in green. But imagine it placed against deep grey walls and dark wood. That rich, jewel toned green is reminiscent of a bankers lamp. Nothing wrong with reminding yourself of that money plink while getting creative and solving the days problems in your study. If that’s too wild of a green for you, there’s something like this.

This chair won’t necessarily be “cozy”, but you might be ok with that? Sometimes squishy, overstuffed chairs are great for reading and napping, but not for getting stuff done, which you may prefer to do in your study. If you’re in the later camp, a chair like this will probably suit your needs better. Update: looks like this chair sold out? Hopefully we’ll see something similar restocked soon.

So I’ll start with a caveat, some of the reviews state that after put together this chair can have a bit of a wobble, but it also sounds like All Modern customer service took care of getting those people a new chair quickly, and it doesn’t happen to everyone that purchases this chair. Overall it has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Which is good, because it’s a great looking chair!

I mean, if ever there was a Dappered chair. Grey. Wood. A little black metal for an industrial feel. Just throw a wool blanket over the back and you’re in business!

For those that love the feel of settling into an old-school wingback chair, but like the clean lines that come with lots of furniture here in the 21st century. Looks great in a brighter room as shown above, but should also look right at home in a darker study/corner of your place. Sold and shipped by Amazon.

Yes, you’ve seen this chair before on this site, but in cognac leather (currently unavailable). The fabric upholstery is still handsome, especially in this deep navy, which would pair well with all the trappings of a guys study. Just be aware that if you have a cat, any and all textured linen-like fabrics will be turned into scratching posts by said cat. So, be careful if you have a clawed friend in your home. It’s just too tempting for them.

Getting pricier, but we’re also getting into more leather. The modern shape and clean lines of this chair make it capable of fitting into many different study decors. Looks like the type of chair that will get more comfortable with a bit of wear and age. Also available in dark brown.

One more wingback, this one from West Elm. Far from cheap. But one of those chairs you’ll look forward to settling into. Contract grade level quality.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.