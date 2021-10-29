Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Made in Italy Desert Boots for $48

Fifty? Fifty Bucks?

Just one catch. You can have them in any color you want… as long as it’s “Hunting Green.”

The MacAlister Boot is one of those items J. Crew kept on making, stocking, and selling through their boom times, bust times, and now (hopefully) rebound times. Because people wanted them.

Made in Italy from Italian suede. Stitched out welt construction. Extraordinarily well reviewed.

Looks more “yellow green” here, compared to the grayish-leaning green in the very top image?

Suede can be hard to photograph. The true color might be one, the other, or somewhere in between.

Now down to $48.49 when you use the SHOPSALE code. And it appears they’re not final sale? So if they show up and you’re like “nah, no thanks to the green,” you can return them (although the return label will cost you $7.50).

Only the green is getting this cut. But you think they’d go well with jeans, khaki/gray/brown cords or chinos, etc. Could easily see these being worn with dark denim, a navy blazer, and an ocbd. Or, gray chinos, a t-shirt, and a shawl collar cardigan.

Olive and green have been making some inroads in regards to footwear this year. Look, green isn’t brown. No sir. But it’s not like they’re electric purple or something. And the green color is also almost certainly why they’re fifty bucks.

Fifty. Yes. Fifty.

That’s all.

Carry on.