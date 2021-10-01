Steal Alert: 30% off Huckberry Rhodes Caliber Boots

Introduced earlier this year, the “Caliber” collection is a new addition to the Rhodes line of boots by Huckberry. Inspired by heritage workwear boots, the soles are a lightweight “Meramec PU” option, which delivers noticeable cushioning. They’re also blake stitched, and should be easy to resole when the time comes.

They’re made in the boot-producing hub that is Leon Mexico, and the leathers, comfort, and finishing are all legitimately impressive. Especially when they’re on sale like they are now.

I picked up a pair of the Blake chelseas a few months back to replace an old pair of roughout/suede Red Wing Weekender chelseas. I was a little hesitant because the Red Wings have treated me so well (and are still kicking even though they’ve been relegated to garden/muck duty), but I actually like the Rhodes better.

I know. Blasphemy, right?

The Rhodes Blake boots I bought are more substantial than the Red Wings, but they’re far from clunky and look even better in person. A 10.5D in the Rhodes fit my normally 10.5D feet perfect right out of the box. The lightweight “Meramec PU” outsole really is super comfy, seems to be nice and durable, and they claim it’s slip resistant too (we’ll see come snow and ice season when I’m too lazy to put on my Bogs).

it me. and some Rhodes.

AND… they even made it into a recent style scenario, where your friendly neighborhood affordable men’s style website editor took it upon himself to lie down in the grass, and stare at something. That something being a lamp.

Boots ship and return for free. Head here for a full in depth review from Adam, albeit on the Rhodes Caliber Chukkas… which aren’t up for this code.

That’s all. Carry on.

The Rhodes Caliber Bozeman Boot Moc Toe