Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $14 Old Navy Active Henleys, Gustin’s USA Made Leather Briefcase, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Old Navy: 30% off w/ HURRY (expires 10/25)
- Breathe ON Textured Long-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt for Men – $14 ($29.99)
- Slim Taper Built-In Flex Anytime Chino Pull-On Pants for Men – $24.49 ($34.99)
- Plaid Wool-Blend Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket for Men – $55.99 ($79.99)
- Water-Resistant Puffer Shacket for Men – $35 ($59.99)
- Canvas Flannel-Lined Workwear Jacket for Men – $47.60 ($79.99)
- Water-Resistant Grid-Quilted Zip Puffer Jacket for Men – $36.40 ($59.99) shown at top of post
Nice to see that Old Navy is still throwing some relatively substantial discounts around. Not everyone in the GAP family is doing that these days (looking at you, BR). Those “anytime” chinos seem to be a real favorite. A jogger/chino hybrid. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, elastic waist, but no elastic at the cuffs.
Gustin: Made in the USA Horween Nut Brown Dublin Briefcase – $269
No sale, because that’s not what Gustin does, but good luck finding another USA made leather briefcase for such a fair price. Made from Horween’s Nut Brown “Dublin” leather. Dublin = the same magic elixer they tan Shell Cordovan with, only here they soak cowhide in it. Estimated shipping date is December or January. They’re a pre-order model. So, no surprise there.
Nordstrom Rack: New Watches are in
- Tissot 42mm T-Classic Chemin Des Tourelles Powermatic 80 GMT – $479.97 ($875)
- Citizen 42mm Ec0-Drive Chrono – $139.97 ($275) two-seventy-five seems high
- Hamilton 41mm Khaki Pilot Pioneer Automatic Watch – $569.97 ($1445)
- Hamilton 40mm Railroad Automatic – $469.97 ($945)
- Shinola 41mm Guardian – $364.97 ($725)
- Shinola 41mm Guardian – $339.97 ($675)
Looks like Nordstrom Rack got a new batch of watches in from big brother Nordstrom, and/or they’re resurrected some stock from watches that I thought had already sold out at The Rack? Thought those Hamiltons were long gone. Remember: These are gonna come with factory warranties since Nordstrom is an authorized dealer. Returns will cost you $7.95 if you can’t get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack location.
BONUS Huckberry: They’ve launched a Made in the USA Shop
- Flint & Tinder USA Made Flannel Lined Waxed Truckers – $268
- Flint & Tinder USA Made WOOL Lined Waxed Truckers – $328
- Shinola The Monster Automatic Dive Watch – $1450 (stainless) – $1,675 (titanium or bronze) Swiss movement, assembled in the USA
- Leatherman FREE T4 One Handed Multitool – $60
- American Trench Merino Activity Sock – $20
- Proof 72-Hour Merino Crew Sock – 2-Pack – $32
- Flint and Tinder Bedford Cord Shirt Jacket – $158
- FLIKR Personal Concrete Fireplace – $99
- USA-Made Gear Catch – $45
Over 500 products! Bleep Yeah! But seriously. That’s impressive. Just a warning though: I think they’re still sorting some of this out. The vast majority of the stuff does appear to be, in fact, made in the USA. (That’s the point right?) But the 365 pants are somehow in there, and those USED to be made in the USA, but are now made in Indonesia. Just a heads up that I think the Huck tech team hasn’t quite sorted this out totally yet.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: Extra 60% off sale styles w/ SALETIME . All final sale though, and at post time their sale section is pretty picked over.
- Bonobos: Lots of new fall arrivals are in.
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale ends this Thursday. Full picks here if you want them, and don’t forget that if you sign up for their email list, you’ll get an additional 15% off one-time-use code emailed to you.