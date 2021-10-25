Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $14 Old Navy Active Henleys, Gustin’s USA Made Leather Briefcase, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Nice to see that Old Navy is still throwing some relatively substantial discounts around. Not everyone in the GAP family is doing that these days (looking at you, BR). Those “anytime” chinos seem to be a real favorite. A jogger/chino hybrid. 98% cotton, 2% spandex, elastic waist, but no elastic at the cuffs.

No sale, because that’s not what Gustin does, but good luck finding another USA made leather briefcase for such a fair price. Made from Horween’s Nut Brown “Dublin” leather. Dublin = the same magic elixer they tan Shell Cordovan with, only here they soak cowhide in it. Estimated shipping date is December or January. They’re a pre-order model. So, no surprise there.

Looks like Nordstrom Rack got a new batch of watches in from big brother Nordstrom, and/or they’re resurrected some stock from watches that I thought had already sold out at The Rack? Thought those Hamiltons were long gone. Remember: These are gonna come with factory warranties since Nordstrom is an authorized dealer. Returns will cost you $7.95 if you can’t get it back to a physical Nordstrom Rack location.

Over 500 products! Bleep Yeah! But seriously. That’s impressive. Just a warning though: I think they’re still sorting some of this out. The vast majority of the stuff does appear to be, in fact, made in the USA. (That’s the point right?) But the 365 pants are somehow in there, and those USED to be made in the USA, but are now made in Indonesia. Just a heads up that I think the Huck tech team hasn’t quite sorted this out totally yet.

Also worth a mention…