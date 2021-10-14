Some Lulu Metal Vent Tech on Sale, Sub $100 J. Crew Sale Picks, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

The Lululemon sale section (AKA “we made too much”) can be pretty hit or miss. And more often than not, it’s a miss. But the metal vent tech stuff is tried-and-true, super breathable, stink-resistant tech wear that while spendy, sure does perform. All final sale though. No returns. And yes, even on FINAL sale it’s still spendy. That’s Lululemon for you though. They’ve got pricing power, and they know it.

Some more picks because upon further review, the original picks were mostly pretty spendy. HOW ‘BOUT SOME BASICS MR. BIG BAG O’ BUTTONS? Sheesh. Sorry guys. Got carried away with the coats and boots I guess. Nice to see not just their garment dyed tees but their SLIM option for those tees are getting the 40% off deal. Sometimes they exclude those.

Because Bonobos rarely runs promos or codes anymore. For the super Bonobos fans who aren’t gonna wait until Cyber Monday. They gotta do something on Cyber Monday, right? That’s always the biggest sale of the year for them. Also worth noting: They’ve updated their flagship washed chino. It’s now the “Stretch Washed Chino 2.0.” They claim improved levels of stretch thanks to going with a 92% cotton/8% spandex fabric, a zippered secure pocket, made them more wrinkle resistant, and have developed a new fit called “slim taper.”

NOTE: Gustin is a pre-order model and the expected ship date of these isn’t until February 2022. Which is a long time. But finding leather jackets of this quality, at this price, is hard to do. So if you’re a leather-jacket kinda guy, and you’ve also got the patience of a tectonic plate, then this might not be a bad deal to hop on. Maybe.

Meanwhile, in “non-leather” news, Nordstrom has the new more eco friendly “primegreen” Stan Smith on sale. Worth a mention because they’re almost always excluded from adidas sales. No idea where they’re on sale for 15% off, but the free shipping and free returns from Nordstrom is also a nice bonus. Price matched, so, no word on when the sale expires. Could be soon.

Also worth a mention: