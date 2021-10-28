Last Day For Allen Edmonds Rediscover America, 20% off Best Made Co., & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

UPDATE: What the bleep? Pretty sure this thing was set to expire, today, 10/28… but AE just sent out an email this AM saying “last days” so I checked the fine print. It now runs though Monday. 11/1. Sorry about that guys. No ill intent intended. Everything seems to be a moving target right now.

This be it, fellas. Full original picks for the big sale can be found here. Don’t forget the extra 15% off if you haven’t signed up for their email list yet.

Fancy Axe company is actually doing a discount! For those who haven’t caught up with Best Made Co. in a while… quite a bit back they sold to Duluth Trading Company. Who is ALSO doing 20% off select. Big thanks to Warren S. for the tip.

New items added too. Lots of warm weather stuff (because, well, that’s why it’s on sale). And sizes are super scattered. Picks above had at least somewhat of a decent size selection at post time. Huge thanks to Phil S. for the tip!

Bonobos really seems to be struggling with supply chain stuff. If memory serves, the last code/promo they ran was back in August. So, that might indicate that they’re short on stock. That and their new fall arrivals have been trickling in. Key word: trickle. But for the big Bonobos fans? They’ve got some new stuff in. Sale? Ha! Nope.

In a world of rising inflation and supply chain crunches, Nordstrom Rack might become more of a gold mine than ever. This is where Nordstrom sends their stuff that didn’t sell at full price or during a rare Nordy sale. And thus, some gems can be found here. It looks like they got a bunch of new stock in the last few weeks (the watch section also got a few new items). And there’s some worthwhile Italian made shoes and boots in there for under $200. Will they be Allen Edmonds quality? Depends on what you’re after. Usually brands like Antonio Maurizi, Magnanni, and To Boot New York will have sleeker, Blake Stitch welts. The leather won’t be as thick or nice, but it’s often solid for around $200 (or less). Remember, outbound free shipping kicks in at $89 (so, free for the above picks), but returns will run you $7.95 for the pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention: