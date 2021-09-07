Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Summer Sale, adidas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Certainly feels like it’s an end-of-season clearance, but there’s quite a bit in there PLUS plenty of price matched items from lingering Labor Day Weekend sales. And as always everything ships and returns for free no minimum.

Still running. Last day for this though. Full picks here if you’d like a rundown. Really good to see those Moon Mills blazers back. They also bumped some of (but not all) of their sale section to an additional 60% off.

Gotta love it when a brand says “sitewide” and then there are a ton of exclusions. Most but not all UltraBoosts and Stan Smiths are excluded. Terrific. BUT. Those black/white/silver Ultra Boosts are getting a 25% off discount. Code won’t stack, but at least it’s something for some UBs in a wheelhouse color scheme.

Another extension. It’s a rare sitewide promo from TheTieBar, who now does a LOT more than just ties. They’ve hugely expanded their repertoire these last few years. Even works on their final sale “style steals” section. Dress shirts are great. Sweaters are terrific (although not a lot of stock right now). No experience with the blazer or bomber, but they look promising.

Also worth a mention…