Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Nordstrom Summer Sale, adidas, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Nordstrom: Up to 60% off during their Summer Sale
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe in grey – $135 ($180)
- adidas Trefoil 6-Pack No-Show Socks – $14 ($20)
- adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe – $91 ($130)
- adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe – $97.50 ($130)
- adidas 6-Pack Superlite Super No-Show Performance Socks – $12.60 ($20)
- Nordstrom Simon Sneaker – $53.96 ($89.95)
- Tumi leather Alpha Bravo Aviano Slim Briefcase – $439 ($550)
- adidas Utility Carryall III Tote Bag – $45.50 ($65)
- Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Cleanser Set – $49.60 ($62) 2 6.8 oz tubes + Retinol Skin-Renewal serum sample
- Zella Men’s Quarter Zip Pullover – $29.40 ($49)
- Billy Reid Pensacola Slim Fit Garment Dye Polo – $52.80 ($88)
- Nordstrom Linen & Cotton Blend Drawstring Pants – $34.75 ($69.50)
Certainly feels like it’s an end-of-season clearance, but there’s quite a bit in there PLUS plenty of price matched items from lingering Labor Day Weekend sales. And as always everything ships and returns for free no minimum.
J. Crew: 40% off select reg. price + additional 50% – 60% off sale items w/ HELLOFALL
- Primaloft Quilted Sussex Vest – $58.80 ($98)
- Ludlow Slim-fit unstructured blazer in English wool – $196.80 ($328)
- Cords in 484 Slim or 1040 Straight Fit – $52.80 ($88)
- Marled brushed fleece sweatpant – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton pacer boots in Horween Chromexcel leather – $178.80 ($298) backordered until 10/12. woof.
- Kenton cap-toe boots in Natural Chromexcel leather – $178.80 ($298)
- Made in Italy MacAlister Boots – $94.80 ($158)
Still running. Last day for this though. Full picks here if you’d like a rundown. Really good to see those Moon Mills blazers back. They also bumped some of (but not all) of their sale section to an additional 60% off.
adidas: 30% off “sitewide” w/ WEEKEND (yes exclusions apply)
- Ultraboost 4.0 DNA in Core Black/Silver Metallic – $135 ($180) code doesn’t apply, but they are on a rare 25% off sale.
- Ultra 4D 5.0 in Core Black/Solar Red – $140 ($200)
- Daily 3.0 – $42 ($60)
- Gazelles – $56 ($80)
Gotta love it when a brand says “sitewide” and then there are a ton of exclusions. Most but not all UltraBoosts and Stan Smiths are excluded. Terrific. BUT. Those black/white/silver Ultra Boosts are getting a 25% off discount. Code won’t stack, but at least it’s something for some UBs in a wheelhouse color scheme.
BONUS TheTieBar: 20% off Sitewide with LABORDAY
- Pinpoint Solid White Non-Iron Dress Shirt – $44 ($55)
- Silk Knit Ties – $20 ($25)
- “The Miracle” Jacket 98% Cotton/2% Spandex – $134.40 ($168)
- Navy Bomber Jacket – $96 ($120)
Another extension. It’s a rare sitewide promo from TheTieBar, who now does a LOT more than just ties. They’ve hugely expanded their repertoire these last few years. Even works on their final sale “style steals” section. Dress shirts are great. Sweaters are terrific (although not a lot of stock right now). No experience with the blazer or bomber, but they look promising.
Also worth a mention…
- Sunski: 25% off sitewide during their “Endless Summer Sale”
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts for $139, plus 25% off everything else w/ LBDAY
- Taylor Stitch: up to 40% off during their Labor Day sale