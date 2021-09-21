Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2021

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

If you missed out on the Spier Shawl Collars (and man did they sell fast), then Kent Wang is here for you. All wool. Made in Canada. Donegal style flecks. Six colors to pick from. Big thanks to Andrew D., Martin S., and Andy M. for the tips.

So this DID make it into the Fall Temptation Shoes/Watches/Accessories post, but so far it doesn’t seem available stateside. Just Japan so far. But big thanks to reader Ryan M. who sent in a tip, saying that the shop “Gnomon will happily ship you one in a couple days via DHL. It’s a reputable watch shop in Singapore and a great place to shop for Seiko models in particular–I’ve bought several watches from them over the years.”

*I’d consider this to be final sale. You’re on the hook for international return shipping, a $40 fee, AND import fees. Never myself ordered from Gnomon, so, can’t speak to them. It’s a big risk. Too big for most. But super appreciate Ryan M. sending in the tip on where to get the black Style 60s if you want it.

The marled options got a mention in the Fall Temptation post, but we somehow missed the waffles. Never forget the waffles. Huge thanks to our man Ryan for the heads up on these. Stay tuned for his annual round up of all things Target Goodfellow Autumn Related.

I know a guy whose Dad was a lifelong logger and swore by White’s. But, let’s have reader Tanker John take it from here: “Red Wing slayer maybe? I’ve got an old friend who is a second generation Hot Shot. Swears by White’s boots (but he has buddies who are Nick’s guys). Now, I do hear on the Youtubes that those Perries aren’t up to the firefighting and logging boot levels of quality, as reflected in the price, but still pretty good for city folk like many of us.”

The 2021 version of Hef’s robe. When you’re staying home, but with real purpose for truly relaxing. Not folding laundry while trying to watch a game. No. The real deal. Feet up. Drink made. Book in hand or movie you’ve been meaning to watch on the TV. These might be the official lounge pants of “my phone is off.” Double cloth waffle fabric made from 100% organic cotton. And those brass-tone tipped drawstrings are a small detail, but man are they all kinds of right. Five colors.

Todd Snyder might be selling really cool quilted shirt-jackets for $268, but Old Navy will get you in the door on that look for around sixty. Or less. Like, a lot less, depending on codes and promos.

