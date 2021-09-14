Dappered

Steal Alert: Spier & Mackay’s Chunky Merino Shawl Collar Cardigans are Back

By |

Spier & Mackay 100% Merino Chunky Shawl Collar Cardigans – $198

They’re back. And in even MORE colors this year. Spier introduced these 100% merino “chunky” shawl collar cardigans last year, and they sold out pretty fast last go around. Because they’re kinda the perfect house sweater.

100% Australian merino wool in a chunky knit. Double-knit collar for that extra “hug” around your traps. Not cheap and not on sale, but still very much worth a steal alert. Because they’re that good.

They’re handsome. They’re also cozy.

They’re hozy.

And at post time, sizes are already starting to sell out. So if you want one…

Yeah.

That’s all. Carry on.

