Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – adidas x James Bond (really?), Last Chance for Allen Edmonds Savings, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Okay deal hunters. For the first time in forever, it feels like BR’s sale section actually has a few gems in it. For what seems like months, that sale section has been picked clean. But now as we’re moving into fall, a few pieces have been plopped in there, and they’re getting the extra 50% off cut. It’s not stacked, but it’s worth a glance if you’re a BR fan and like to hit their sale section for extra savings. Sizes can vary by what color you’re after, but for the picks above, at least a decent size selection existed at post time.

Ends today. Full picks here if you’d like them. 30% off isn’t too bad considering how tight retailers have been with codes lately (although J. Crew has been kinder than most). 40% off is ideal, but you have to hit that $250 threshold. Prices above reflect if you bought only that one item. So, those flannels above are listed at 30% off, but would drop to 40% off if your cart has eligible stuff in it that adds up to $250 or more.

And then Allen Edmonds made a pair of sneakers that look like they’re from Gucci but they’re not because it’s a brown stripe and not a red one and it has some of us (like the guy writing this) kinda wanting them. I’m a bit of a sucker for sporty stripes, and it’s 100% cool if you’re like “100% hell no” on these. Says they’re recraftable. Obviously works on much more than the sneakers, but those sneakers start at $255, and thus, it really maxes out the $75 off $250. It’s not a bad time to use it on stuff that might otherwise be excluded from big sales (like Strands and sometimes Daltons). Code expires Wednesday 9/29.

Big thanks to Nick J. for sending in the tip when he saw that we posted the review of the Seiko gray dial SRPE sports watch to social media over the weekend… and neglected to update the price to show that it was on a pretty significant sale. Macy’s is an authorized dealer. So you’ll be getting a factory warranty with these watches. Can’t say the same for gray market sellers on the interwebz. Code VIP runs through 10/4.

The Pick: Ultraboost 20 x James Bond – $200

007 Ultraboosts. Never thought we’d see the day. Bizarre. But, when your zillion dollar movie gets shelved for a couple years due to a massive global pandemic, then I suppose you gotta try and make up those costs somewhere along the way. Of course these things aren’t on sale. Won’t expect that to happen. $100 sweat pants! Good grief!

