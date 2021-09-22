J. Crew 30% off or 40% off $250+, Free Shipping no Min, and New Fall Arrivals

Much better than the tiers they were running earlier this week. But there are lots of exclusions. Lots. Yet if you’re going for something big (read: expensive), or you’re looking to do a bit of a fall refresh and you’ll hit $250 with multiple items, then 40% off is gonna be about as good as it gets. That’s what they ran over Labor Day. Maybe Black Friday/Cyber Monday will be better. Who knows. This year seems to be particularly a crap-shoot. But 40% seems to be pretty close to if not the best that J. Crew runs these days.

Remember, you gotta hit $250 to get the 40% off discount. 30% off (which isn’t bad) is what you’ll get for purchases under that threshold. Code MOREFALL runs through Monday. Off we go with the picks.

Nice to see them offering these in their slim fits, as well as a more accommodating classic fit. Haven’t seen this much flannel across menswear since the grunge days. If you want to get your mountain man on, these brushed on both sides flannels should do the trick. Ships free today too. Just a reminder that if you get just one of these, the discount is “only” 30% off. But if you get a few or you get a couple other things and your total is north of $250, that’s when the 40% off kicks in. Red price above reflects a solo shirt purchase/30% off.

One of if not the first time these sweaters have been up for a code, so, pretty good if you’re in the market for a classic shawl collar house sweater. Merino / nylon blend. Old-school-cool leather buttons.

A navy blazer in soft, Italian wool flannel for the colder seasons. Gonna look great with jeans. Those two textures, flannel and denim, really go well together.

Hang on now. Performance fabric (these are cotton/poly/elastane) in basic patterns AND they have hidden button down collars? Big potential for these if they really do deliver on the “performance” end.

And now their annual pullover shawl collar sweater. Available in this marled indigo as well as a gray.

Classy. But as classy as it is, a lot of us will still favor a blue or gray mac. They just seem to be much more versatile. But if you really do like that English look, then a khaki multi-check like this could be something you wear all the time. The item description says the jacket its made in Italy? Not just the fabric? Wondering if that’s accurate.

And now, crewnecks. That deep red shade is something else. But they’re another item that’s backordered. By just a few days though. Fingers crossed. Estimated ship date is September 26th. Which is Sunday. Which… not a lot of packages move on, but hey, they say they’re supposed to ship on the 26th.

Is this a fall/winter version of their excellent cotton/linen chore coats? If it is, expect it to be slightly short in the tail, and a little boxy. But that’s the workwear style. Think of it as a pretty unique layer. Part outerwear (which can be worn inside) part sportcoat, part cardigan.

For when you kinda want to wear jeans… but don’t want to wear jeans. 11 oz stretch cotton twill. Garment dyed for that vintage-y but not worn out look. Five pocket style.

TRUE sweatpants. Also available in a dark charcoal. Liking that contrast waistband and cuffs. That’s a nice touch. Y’know, for sweatpants.

All kinds of right if you’re going for that English country look. But there’s some color confusion on this “Midnight Teal.” Looks really good, like a washed out blue gray, in the above image. But they’ve got a lifestyle image on their site where it looks much more teal/blue/colorful.

Thinner, 14-wale fabric. Not some super thick frumpy stuff. Looks like they nailed the color options this season, with that “Plank Rust” reddish hue a particular stand out. Two fits.

A classic quilted jacket, only the Sussex from J. Crew knocks down the shine other quilted jackets usually carry (darn cheap synthetic puffers). Instead, these favor a more matte cotton/nylon blend shell. Jacket or vest. Well loved by plenty.

Lots of corduroy this year. Lots. And this hooded jacket is getting the full 40% off.

Unlike their Kentons (which we’ll get to), they actually have these in stock. J. Crew’s flagship desert boot. Italian suede uppers, stitched out welt construction, three fall-ready shades, and made in Italy. Just be warned that crepe soles don’t do so well on wet surfaces. So once that fall drizzle starts to spit, keep these on the shelf.

Getting the full 40% off. And thus, if you get this (which is their annual super versatile Moon Mills unconstructed tweedy blazer), then everything else you get, as long as it’s not excluded, should ring up as 40% off. Unpadded shoulders. Charcoal or Navy wool Donegal. Patch pockets on the lower half. Wear it with everything. Also shown at the very top of the post in the navy option.

I mean, we’ve been over this, but the fact that they put a pocket on a henley is great. It’s the little things, people. The little joys in life.

The ubiquitous cotton cable-knit “house” sweater. Fisherman’s vibes. 100% cotton.

Italian corduroy, “dark plum” color, slim fit, and easy to tailor non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Try it with dark wash jeans and an OCBD. Or, dress it up with gray trousers (maybe even flannel) and a crisp white shirt. Just… maybe not with what the model is wearing above. Of course, as always, style is subjective.

Nice to see it drop under $240. Four hundred smackaroons is a lot of cabbage. (Is that something a guy wearing this would say? I’m thinking not. He’d say stuff more like “old chap” and “higgledy-piggledy”.)

The kind of sweater you throw on when you think you might be eating salted fish out of the cellar all winter, and you’ve accepted that you won’t see the sun until March. Which if more people don’t get vaccinated, that might be what we’re in store for.

For when a sweater would be too thick but a hoodie would be a little too frumpy. Slub cotton fabric. J. Crew sure loves their stripes. Chest pocket on all of these except for the “mountain white” with navy stripe.

For those crisp fall weekend away adventures. Go somewhere and put your feet up and just enjoy the air.

Twelve bucks away from being 40% off. Something much more casual than a mac or topcoat. Somewhere between a barn jacket and a hunting style jacket. Corduroy collar. Tartan lined interior. And lots of pockets. Pockets pockets pockets.

Anybody get these delivered yet? Me neither. Burying these at the bottom because more than a few of us are hesitant about the pre-order status. Our man Brandon D. purchased these during the big 40% off Labor Day sale, and he’s reporting that J. Crew emailed him to extend the backorder date. They were originally supposed to ship over the weekend, but they sent him an email saying they’ve been delayed again. They also said if they don’t ship them by early October, they’ll cancel his order. BE. WARNED. So the supply chain madness of 2020 seems to continue, at least for J. Crew, and these could be a sticky proposition. Big thanks to Brandon for that heads up.

Ditto to the chelseas above. Could be a long wait on these. Estimated ship date isn’t until October 12th.

The 30% off or 40% off $250+ select items code MOREFALL ends this upcoming Monday, September 27th. Free shipping no minimum ends today though, Wednesday 9/22.