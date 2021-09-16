Huckberry Waxed Truckers Fall Colors, Target Furniture, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Mainline BR does a friends and family sale, little brother BR Factory follows suit. Just know that since it’s a “factory” line, the quality and finish won’t be quite as nice as BR. But that doesn’t mean there can’t be some gems to be found. Weirdly enough, those two outerwear picks are precisely the same price today, as they were yesterday BEFORE this F&F sale launched. I know, serious side eye is being given here to that circumstance. But last week they were more expensive. So, perhaps this is just where BR Factory bottoms out in terms of price.

Just in time for jacket weather, Huckberry has restocked their super-popular USA Made waxed trucker in a bunch of colors that are only available once a year. If you like the looks of the black, forest green, light grey, moss, navy, or olive… this is your chance. The only year-round colors are field tan, havana, and coal. No discount. But still worth a mention. That light grey looks perfect.

A little something for everyone here. Retro runners. Retro Jordans. Crunchy trail shoes. Space Hippies.

Looks like Nordstrom Rack might have gotten a bit more inventory in when it comes to their Tissot Stock. And being that The Rack is (obviously) directly affiliated with Nordstrom, you can expect these to come with a full factory warranty since they’re an authorized dealer.

We’re heading into fall, and it might be time to think about reinvesting in your living space. Why? Because we could be rocketing towards the stay-home life of 2020 once again. An enormous segment of the population is still favoring sheep de-wormer over a vaccine that 160 million Americans have already stepped up and taken. And with flu season on the way, it could get even nastier. Because if you get in a car wreck, or slip on ice and bang your head, or a piano falls out of a window on your neck, you might not have a bed at your local ICU. Because, sheep de-wormer. So, maybe now’s the time to reinvest in your space. With flat pack furniture from Target. Not only will you make your home reflect your personal style, on a budget, it’ll give you something to do for a bit as these things are almost always a total b*tch to put together. Good luck. We’re all gonna need it.

Also worth a mention: