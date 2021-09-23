Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

adidas Collab Archive Sale, Amazon’s Goodthreads Fall Line lands, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Spier & Mackay: Fall Preview (waitlist) is Live

Spier and Mackay menswear

I mean.

 

#selfie

Currently, they’re just taking email sign ups to be notified when the stuff is live for purchase. Strange? Not this year. Not with the way shipping and supply chains have been going. This just might be something we all have to get used to (see J. Crew and the handful of other brands doing pre-order/backorders/etc. this year).

Bottom line: Put it in my veins, Spier. In my veins.

 

Target: 20% off Tops and Jeans when you log into Target Circle

Target menswear

Still rolling, and even more fall arrivals have come in. You’ve gotta be logged in (or, create an account), and find and click the “save offer” button to have it apply, but once you jump through those hoops it’s 20% off tops and jeans. Which is pretty darn good for Target.

 

Grant Stone: NEW items added to their Final Sale Section

Grant Stone boots

Final means final. So no returns on any of these shoes and boots. And sizing is spotty at best since it’s a final clearance section. But serious savings can be had if you strike it rich. Head here for the archive of Adam’s reviews of Grant Stone stuff in case the lasts match up, and you want to use that for fit perspective. It looks like Grant Stone suggests sizing down half a size on most of (all?) of their lasts. But remember: final shoe sales are RISKY. Tread carefully here.

 

Amazon: Their Goodthreads Fall Line has dropped

Amazon Goodthreads fall line

This is where I acknowledge that the above is ANOTHER “it’s not on sale” addition to the Thursday SALES handful. Yet unless it’s Prime Day or their pricing robots are drunk as hell, Amazon just doesn’t mark down with any real consistency. And their Goodthreads line mostly seems to mimic Target’s Goodfellow in terms of affordability and decent, classic casual style. We’ve got a round up in the works. Stand by for that.

 

adidas: Collaboration archive sale

Pharrell Williams Ultraboost DNA shoes

The Pick: Pharrell Williams Ultraboost DNA shoes – $126 ($180)

adidas is no stranger to collaborations. See: Lego shoes. So, eventually the world moves on, and they have leftovers. And thus, this sale.

 

Also worth a mention:

