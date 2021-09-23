adidas Collab Archive Sale, Amazon’s Goodthreads Fall Line lands, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Fall Preview (waitlist) is Live
- 90% wool / 10% Cashmere Charcoal Melton Peacoat – $448
- Dark navy Lattice Knit Turtleneck – $138
- 85% Merino Wool / 15% Mongolian Cashmere Overcoat – $398
- 100% Wool camel Peacoat – $448
- 100% Cashmere Heather Oatmeal Cable Crew – $228
- 100% Cashmere Charcoal Crew – $158
- 85% Merino Wool/15% Mongolian Cashmere Navy Overcoat – $498
I mean.
#selfie
Currently, they’re just taking email sign ups to be notified when the stuff is live for purchase. Strange? Not this year. Not with the way shipping and supply chains have been going. This just might be something we all have to get used to (see J. Crew and the handful of other brands doing pre-order/backorders/etc. this year).
Bottom line: Put it in my veins, Spier. In my veins.
Target: 20% off Tops and Jeans when you log into Target Circle
- Goodfellow Regular Fit Stretch Poplin Long Sleeve Button-Down – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Goodfellow Regular Fit Crewneck Pullover Sweater – $16 ($20)
- Goodfellow Regular Fit Stretch Canvas Chore Shirt Jacket – $31.99 ($39.99)
- Goodfellow Standard Fit Stretch Oxford – $19.99 ($24.99)
- Goodfellow Slim Fit Jeans – $23.99 ($29.99)
Still rolling, and even more fall arrivals have come in. You’ve gotta be logged in (or, create an account), and find and click the “save offer” button to have it apply, but once you jump through those hoops it’s 20% off tops and jeans. Which is pretty darn good for Target.
Grant Stone: NEW items added to their Final Sale Section
- Ottawa Boot in Antique Cognac Pebble Grain – $259 FINAL ($345)
- Country Derby Antique Cognac Pebble Grain – $236 FINAL ($315)
- Longwing Cognac Pebble Grain – $234 FINAL ($312)
Final means final. So no returns on any of these shoes and boots. And sizing is spotty at best since it’s a final clearance section. But serious savings can be had if you strike it rich. Head here for the archive of Adam’s reviews of Grant Stone stuff in case the lasts match up, and you want to use that for fit perspective. It looks like Grant Stone suggests sizing down half a size on most of (all?) of their lasts. But remember: final shoe sales are RISKY. Tread carefully here.
Amazon: Their Goodthreads Fall Line has dropped
- Lambswool Crewneck Sweater – $35.90
- Comfort Stretch Slim-Fit Jean – $40.90
- Lightweight Merino Wool/Acrylic Fullzip Hoodie Sweater – $48
- Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Brushed Flannel Shirt – $30
This is where I acknowledge that the above is ANOTHER “it’s not on sale” addition to the Thursday SALES handful. Yet unless it’s Prime Day or their pricing robots are drunk as hell, Amazon just doesn’t mark down with any real consistency. And their Goodthreads line mostly seems to mimic Target’s Goodfellow in terms of affordability and decent, classic casual style. We’ve got a round up in the works. Stand by for that.
adidas: Collaboration archive sale
The Pick: Pharrell Williams Ultraboost DNA shoes – $126 ($180)
adidas is no stranger to collaborations. See: Lego shoes. So, eventually the world moves on, and they have leftovers. And thus, this sale.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + Extra 20% off $125+ w/ MORE4FALL
- Christopher Ward: $125 off $625 w/ 125LOUPE22
- Allen Edmonds: $75 off reg. price shoes $250+ w/ FALL75
- J. Crew: 30% off or 40% off $250+ w/ MOREFALL. Picks here if you’d like them and somehow, someway missed them.