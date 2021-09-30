30% off Old Navy, $75 (dollars) off at Allen Edmonds, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Exclusions apply of course. And there are a LOT of exclusions to this one. Stuff like their “everyday magic” items won’t be getting this extra cut. Neither will stuff tagged as a “best seller.” Which, kinda stinks. Being that they’re bestsellers for a reason. Lots of new arrivals are excluded too. It has to have the “extra 30% off taken at checkout” tag on it. But thirty-percent is pretty solid for Old Navy, considering how affordable everything is.

Not a bad time to jump on styles that aren’t usually included in big sales. Like those Mahogany Strands. Full in person look of those can be found here.

Not on sale, but just in, and with it looking like another season of “sorry, sold out” permeating across retail, these are worth an early mention. That and they’re pretty much the perfect transitional weather sweater, or the perfect year round sweater if you run warm. They’re thin, and they’re supposed to be. But still strong. They don’t feel flimsy. 100% merino wool.

Y’know what the week after Labor Day weekend sales means? Mega end of season clearance. Like, the very last of the summer stuff. But lots of you live in places where fall is but a distant dream. So buy a lobster shirt, mix another mojito, and soak up the vitamin D.

The Pick: Made in the USA Horween #8 Leather Tote – $199 ($249)

Usually you have to wait ages for something from Gustin. Not this stuff. Part of their Labor Day event. Sizes are SUPER scattered, but, that need not apply when you’re getting yourself (or someone else as a gift) a USA made Horween leather tote. In their burgundy #8 no less. Be gone crappy canvas or woven plastic reusable shopping bags!

Also worth a mention: