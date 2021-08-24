Steal Alert: J. Crew 30% off plus a LOT of new fall arrivals

College football. Cooler weather. Labor Day weekend quickly approaching. Fall is (fingers crossed) on the way. And to many of us autumn is the best season for dressing well. Layers. Boots. Sweaters. And not sweating bullets.

And while I DON’T know if J. Crew will have a better offer come the already mentioned Labor Day Weekend, they did just drop a pretty solid batch of new fall arrivals. With plenty of them getting this 30% off cut. So if you’re dreaming of longer nights, better clothes, and “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” (sincere pumpkin patches only m’er-f’ers) maybe now’s not a bad time to get some of this stuff in house. Code SHOPNOW expires tomorrow, Wednesday 8/25. Off we go with some picks.

J. Crew’s goodyear welted line of Kenton boots were already a fall favorite, and now they’ve gone and made them out of CXL leather sourced from Chicago’s Horween tannery. Note that the estimated ship date isn’t until October 11th. Drat. That’s a ways out there.

Backordered until September 6th. That’s not so bad. And wait, these are in the famous Burgundy #8 shade of Horween CXL? Get the bleep outta here. Boot of the season contender right here.

Looks like they nailed the color options this season, with that “Plank Rust” reddish hue a particular stand out. Thinner, 14-wale fabric. Not some super thick frumpy stuff.

For those weekend leaf-peepin’ adventures.

You know fall is on the way when shawl collar cardigans start hitting the stores. The ubiquitous cable-knit “house” sweater. Feel free to sing sea shanties (drunken or otherwise) while wearing it. 100% cotton. Some of us are holding out hope for a re-stock/re-boot of Spier’s merino chunky shawl collars from last year. We’ll see. Just a heads up that these won’t ship until September 1st. Right around the corner, but still.

Garment dyed for that lived in/washed look and feel. Also available in blue.

Jersey knit construction but the wool in the blend should help keep it from looking too much like a sweatshirt. Yes, they sell matching pants. But Swackets are one thing, while Swuits are an entirely other. But if you choose to Swuit? Swuit with the best of ’em.

White canvas uppers with a contrasting tan, recycled rubber outsole. Also available in navy with a white speckled sole, and olive with a tan outsole. They haven’t been up for many codes since their launch. Great for wearing around the house when it’s weatherin’ out. Great for out and about on those warmer fall days.

For those that want to do the tipped polo-sweater-thing but don’t want to mess around with dry-clean-only merino. These claim to be machine washable. Probably gonna wanna go with gentle cycle. Don’t want to beat them up too bad. Dress it down with jeans. Dress it up rat-pack style with some wool trousers. Mix in an unconstructed blazer over it. Lots of potential.

100% wool. Appears, at least from here, to not be SUPER bulky? Which is great if you run warm, and/or love the look and feel of a cable knit sweater, but not the tremendous Michelin Man bulk that often comes with that specific style. Cable knit torso, with regular knit shoulders and sleeves. Three colors to pick from.

Enough freakin’ colors?? Love us some henleys around these parts. A henley’s placket is a lot like a pocket on a pocket-tee. It somehow adds just enough to keep it from looking plain and boring. Plackets and Pockets. Always welcome.

GREAT ZEUS THEY PUT A POCKET ON A HENLY.

Party like it’s 2009! THE J. Crew belt. They were slingin’ these back in their heyday, and they’ve made a return. (Were they around last year? Or the year before? Don’t recall.) Leather is just 1″ wide, so, dressier than you’d think. They’ll often style this with suits.

One of those jackets (and vests) that J. Crew makes year after year. Because they’re good. If past is prologue, then they should get deeper discounts at some point. But who knows this year with all the unknowables with stock and supply chains and what not. And you’d have to wait for those potential deeper discounts. And time is the only commodity worth a damn.

Another new arrival. Haven’t seen these yet. Can’t speak for them in terms of quality, but usually J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line feels, wears, and looks a bit more rugged/upgraded than the rest.

Mr. Rugged Dad now has his perfect Mr. Rugged Dad Hat. Someone get this man a buffalo check flannel and some hot cider to hand out at the fall soccer tournament.

For when a sweater would be too thick but a hoodie would be a little too frumpy. Slub cotton fabric. J. Crew sure loves their stripes. Chest pocket on all of these except for the “mountain white” with navy stripe.

Perfect for that WFH lifestyle. When you want to feel relaxed, but also more put together than sweats. Boiled wool is great too. Feels noticeably denser than a standard wool knit. Yet still should breathe great and be plenty flexible.

Another one of those items that weirdly got excluded over much of (but not all of) the summer. No slim fits here. Just the classic fit. Good year-round basics to have on hand.

Would look awesome with jeans. Chinos too. Just whatever you do… not with cords. Yes corduroy suits can kinda sorta work, but mixing and matching? Nope nope nope. Also, this isn’t a suit jacket. It’s more outerwear, or something to wear inside as an extra layer when it gets cold. A terrific stand alone piece though. From their Wallace and Barnes heritage workwear inspired line.

J. Crew’s flagship desert boot. Italian suede uppers, stitched out welt construction, three fall-ready shades, and made in Italy. Just be warned that crepe soles don’t do so well on wet surfaces. So once that fall drizzle starts to spit, keep these on the shelf.

Peak luxe swazer. Really, really nice knit Italian wool. Soft construction. Mid-weight in terms of thickness, so that’s probably why it got lost in the shuffle over the warmer months. Fingers crossed it gets a heavier discount as we move into fall, but it can be yours now if you want it. Size shown above is a 40R Ludlow fit on 5’10” / 190.

Braided suede like this is a perfect way to dress up a bit without really dressing up. A little intention, but still laid back.

The 30% off select full priced items code SHOPNOW expires Wednesday 8/25.