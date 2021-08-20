Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale Items One Day Sale

“are those extra 40% – 50% off codes now a thing of the past?” – me, yesterday.

NICE WORK KNUCKLEHEAD.

It seems as though predicting the demise of extra 50% off deals at J. Crew was a bit misguided. They are, in fact, still a thing. Just a one-day thing though. 24 hours for this SALEONSALE code to take an additional 50% off, and then *poof* off it’ll go into the ether.

The sale section is good right now. Not amazing. But good. Good is good! And it’s also (wait for it) good to see an extra 50% off deal happen once again.

All final sale, so, no returns. Be careful then, won’t you?

That’s all.

Carry on.