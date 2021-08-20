Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale Items One Day Sale

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

SALEONSALE = Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale Items (expires 8/20)

“are those extra 40% – 50% off codes now a thing of the past?” – me, yesterday.

NICE WORK KNUCKLEHEAD.

It seems as though predicting the demise of extra 50% off deals at J. Crew was a bit misguided. They are, in fact, still a thing. Just a one-day thing though. 24 hours for this SALEONSALE code to take an additional 50% off, and then *poof* off it’ll go into the ether.

The sale section is good right now. Not amazing. But good. Good is good! And it’s also (wait for it) good to see an extra 50% off deal happen once again.

All final sale, so, no returns. Be careful then, won’t you?

That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »