Steal Alert: Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale Items One Day Sale

SALEONSALE = Extra 50% off J. Crew Final Sale Items (expires 8/20)
“are those extra 40% – 50% off codes now a thing of the past?” – me, yesterday.
NICE WORK KNUCKLEHEAD.
It seems as though predicting the demise of extra 50% off deals at J. Crew was a bit misguided. They are, in fact, still a thing. Just a one-day thing though. 24 hours for this SALEONSALE code to take an additional 50% off, and then *poof* off it’ll go into the ether.
- Slim Baird McNutt Irish linen shirt – $40.49 FINAL ($89.50)
- 9″ short in garment-dyed cotton – $14.99 FINAL ($65)
- Court sneakers in leather – $49.99 FINAL ($148) review here
- Slub jersey polo shirt in yarn-dyed stripe – $17.49 FINAL ($49.50)
- Wallace & Barnes chore blazer in cotton-linen – $59.99 FINAL ($150) warning: boxy. But on purpose because of the “Workwear” vibe. Excellent all the same. And you can always get it tailored.
- Fun socks – $2.49 FINAL ($14.50 )
- 484 Slim-fit five-pocket stretch chino pant – $19.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- 52mm Wharf sunglasses – $26.49 FINAL ($65)
- Leather flip-flops – $19.99 FINAL ($59.50)
- Suede and leather reversible belt – $31.99 FINAL ($79.50)
The sale section is good right now. Not amazing. But good. Good is good! And it’s also (wait for it) good to see an extra 50% off deal happen once again.
All final sale, so, no returns. Be careful then, won’t you?
That’s all.
Carry on.