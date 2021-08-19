J. Crew 484 Slim 5 Pockets for $35, USA Suede Wingtips for $140, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not the biggest cut ever (are those extra 40% – 50% off codes now a thing of the past?) but a good chunk of new stock has landed in the J. Crew sale section. And that includes their 484 slim five pocket stretch chinos. Final sale though. No returns. Be sure of your size.

BR’s been a lot like Bonobos lately. Quiet. And these easy shorts have been excluded a lot from the few codes/promos they’ve run in the last month or two. BUT. It’s now the end of summer, and it’s time to start moving these things. 41% off in the “up to 40% off” select sale item section, shattering once again, everything you and I thought we knew about numbers.

Still going, and one of the sneakier better sales of the month. Extra 30% off runs clear through Monday 8/23.

The Pick: 5-Pocket Cords – $38.40 ($48)

That code works on their just in 5-pocket cords too. Or so it seems. That’s good news for Spier fans. Most will need them hemmed to length. Code CHINO expires today, 8/19/21.

Couple new picks above. Full original picks here. Everything ships and returns for free, since Final sale items are excluded from the code.

Also worth a mention: