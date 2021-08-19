J. Crew 484 Slim 5 Pockets for $35, USA Suede Wingtips for $140, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
J. Crew: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ SALEONSALE
- 484 Slim-fit five-pocket stretch chino pant – $34.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- 1040 Athletic-fit stretch jean in resin rinse Japanese denim – $55.29 FINAL ($98)
- Lightweight sunfaded french terry jogger sweatpant – $20.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Wharf sunglasses – $37.09 FINAL ($65)
- Suede and leather reversible belt – $44.79 FINAL ($79.50)
- Leather flip-flops – $27.99 FINAL ($59.50)
Not the biggest cut ever (are those extra 40% – 50% off codes now a thing of the past?) but a good chunk of new stock has landed in the J. Crew sale section. And that includes their 484 slim five pocket stretch chinos. Final sale though. No returns. Be sure of your size.
Banana Republic: 41% off Shorts
- 9″ Easy Short – $35 ($59.50)
- 7″ Easy Short – $35 ($59.50)
- 9″ Core Temp Short – $41 ($69.50)
- 7″ Core Temp Short – $35 ($59.50)
BR’s been a lot like Bonobos lately. Quiet. And these easy shorts have been excluded a lot from the few codes/promos they’ve run in the last month or two. BUT. It’s now the end of summer, and it’s time to start moving these things. 41% off in the “up to 40% off” select sale item section, shattering once again, everything you and I thought we knew about numbers.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off select Sale Items
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $68.58 ($275) these are “imported”
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford in dark brown – $139.97 ($365)
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $139.97 ($365) four colors available
- Made in the USA Shark Pattern Merino Cool Dress Socks – $6.97 ($19.97)
- Made in the USA Polka Dot Merino Cool Dress Socks – $6.97 ($19.97)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $230.97 ($445)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $265.30 ($425)
Still going, and one of the sneakier better sales of the month. Extra 30% off runs clear through Monday 8/23.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off Select Chinos (and it counts on their new cords?) w/ CHINO
The Pick: 5-Pocket Cords – $38.40 ($48)
That code works on their just in 5-pocket cords too. Or so it seems. That’s good news for Spier fans. Most will need them hemmed to length. Code CHINO expires today, 8/19/21.
Bonobos: Extra 30% off Sale Items w/ SWANSONG
- Washed Button Down Shirt – $19.60 – $33.60 ($88)
- The wool car coat – $159.60 ($398)
- Italian stretch wool dress pants – $40.60 – $125.30 ($198)
Couple new picks above. Full original picks here. Everything ships and returns for free, since Final sale items are excluded from the code.
Also worth a mention:
- Huckberry: They’ve restocked their bestselling, Made in the USA waxed trucker from Flint and Tinder
- Todd Snyder: Their sale section continues to look pretty good with the new-ish stock they put in over the last couple of weeks. Prices are as marked. Watch out for final sale stuff.