Steal Alert: Extra 15% off Huckberry Sale Items

Well roast my marshmallow and call me S’Mortimer. Huckberry, purveyors of high performing & great looking gear, has just refreshed their sale section with over 300 new arrivals, AND they’re running an extra 15% off all of a sudden?

Over 1300 items are in their sale section at launch. Free shipping kicks in at $98. The vast majority of it should return for free, as long as it’s not marked as final sale. Which is nice! Extra 15% off ends this Monday. Discount happens at checkout. Prices below reflect the final price. Off we go with some of our favorites.

Made from the same (I do believe?) excellent Japanese “Primeflex” warp-knit fabric as their Meridian pants. Mesh inseam panel provides stretch, mobility, and yes… extra breathability. Tailored, athletic fit. NOT baggy. Also shown at the very top of the post.

A made in the USA Polo for a reasonable price? Look, it’s not Target cheap, but these are much nicer than that. Something to lean on. 100% supima cotton knit in a “Baby jersey” technique for an airy feel. Not super slim. More of a trim to athletic fit. On sale in either the black (shown above) “carbon”, white, or “vintage navy”.

Timeless desert boots from the folks at Rhodes. Unlined Italian leather uppers. Natural rubber soles. Comes with both flat and round cotton laces. Available in stone suede or copper leather. Shown at the very top of the post.

Seawool = a fabric made out of recycled plastic bottles and oyster shells. Pretty nifty. Welcome to the future… where the future looks a lot like classic garments made to work. And play. Soft to the touch. Temperature regulating. Quick-drying and antimicrobial.

Seeing this more as outerwear than as a sportcoat. But that’s what sportcoats originally were. Outerwear. Medium and large available at post time. Would look (and probably feel) pretty great on a blustery fall walk.

Absolutely love these things. I wear them all the time and I’m at present wearing the suede pair. A mashup of a chelsea boot and a desert boot, with sneaker like comfort. Perfect for dressing up a bit without looking like you’re really dressing up. For a fit perspective, I’m normally a 10.5 D and the size 10 (no half sizes with this model) fits me perfect. They suggest sizing down if you’re in-between. Goes great with jeans and chinos.

Could be a terrific investment for the fall weather coming in a couple of months., From our man Ryan: You’ve got classic pilot looks, but a little more warmth, and zero bulk. It’s about as bulky as a packable down jacket. That kind of versatility pays big dividends when you’re not sure what kind of weather you’ll be up against. I mean, classic flight jackets were designed for fighter pilots in open WWI cockpits, so.. it should probably be able to handle a cool afternoon into a past-chilly night with ease, right? Full review here. Also available in Navy.

Where the heck did they dig these up from? Didn’t these come out a couple years back and… sell out relatively quick? Made in Portugal. Blake stitched. Head here for a review of the (sold out) suede option. Sizes 8.5, 10, 10.5, 11, 12, and 13 available at post time. Go a half size down since they run a bit large.

It’s the spring/summer/early fall version of their hugely popular made in the USA waxed trucker from Flint and Tinder. No “toasty” (always use the word toasty when referring to the original waxed trucker) flannel or wool lining to these. Unlined. Still made in the USA. Made from British Millerain’s Tekwax Evolution 6 fabric, which is lightweight and breathes. Be warned that sizes are just about gone here. These might sell out fast.

Another USA made jacket from Flint and Tinder. Classic good looks. Made in the USA. Waxed for a bit of weather resistance. Lined in chambray. Fair price, especially considering you’re investing in a USA made good. Medium and Large left at post time.

For those that like their upgraded sweats. USA made once again. Midweight french terry fabric. Chest pocket keeps things interesting… y’know, for a sweatshirt.

Boot season is almost upon us. These are great boots, but the smooth leather option just doesn’t look as good as this roughout does. Something about the shape being somewhere between slim dress boot and hard wearing work boot. Roughout just looks better here. Full review can be found over this way if you want it, albeit in the smooth leather option. Fit is a half size large. So, size down by half and you should be good.

Made in the USA. Good for wearing now as it’s still warm (in most places), and might make a nice transition to the Pajama/lounge around pile once it cools off.

One of those easy blazers that should look good with just about anything. ANOTHER item (like the Rolfex Chelsea/Chukka/Hybrids) that should help bridge that gap between dressed down and kinda sorta dressed up. Shell is 58% cotton and 42% nylon and a 3-ply waterproof, breathable laminate. Lightly structured. From their hugely popular field line, so it’s got details like a throat latch & game pocket. Wear the crap outta it.

It’s hard to get Criquet polos on sale. This is the brand that makes retro-looking polos which also come with collar stays to prevent curly/floppy collar yuck. Just about half off.

Great for the summer months, or, year-round if you like the looks of this dead-stock, specially washed Japanese denim.

Now more than half off. Made in the proud shoe & boot hub that is Leon Mexico, these are Goodyear Welted and seriously impressed our shoe man Adam.

83% poly, 17% spandex is an activewear blend, but they’re still heavyweight overall. Just this “blue spruce” color getting the cut.

Snow season is coming. Yet those side shields are magnetic, and come off easily. So when you’re not hiking up K2 you can take those shields off if you’d like. Polarized too.

NOT tech shorts. So, great for guys who don’t like tech shorts! Available in either 7″ or 9″ inseams.

Mean while these ARE Tech Shorts. But they’re tech shorts for guys who don’t want to go the super-cheap/flimsy route. Made from breathable, two-way stretch Japanese Toray tech twill. Soft hand-feel is comparable to midweight chino. Matte black hardware. Treated with breathable DWR water-resistant coating to keep spills and surprise storms at bay. Available in either 9″ or 7″ inseams.

Tech e-waist pants made for anything. No elastic at the cuffs for a less casual look, but they do have draw-cords down there in case you want to cinch them up to keep water/bugs/rogue chipmunks out.

GORPcore fighter jets for your feet, without the huge Salomon brand upsell price. Sorta a hybrid trail sneaker/future shoe. Picked these up during their summer sale awhile back, and they see lots of use.

Hey look. Pants without an elastic waist or cuffs. Imagine that. Flint and Tinder’s famous chinos, only in a lighter weight with stretch for the warmer weather. And these are still made in the USA. Full review here if you’d like it.

Just about half off. For the Apple fans. This thing is an organizer and charging hub all in one. Stackable layers organize your accessories while the power bank lets you charge up to three devices at once.

What appears to be a pretty plain & basic field jacket at first (and second) glance, actually has so many super smart details and design elements packed into it, that it has earned rave reviews. Seriously, just read some of the reviews on the Huckberry site. Body of the jacket is a 73% cotton, 25% Sorbtek, 2% lycra blend. “Sorbtek” is allegedly a “cutting edge” fiber that wicks moisture away from your skin? So no more swampy feeling like one could/would get in all cotton field jackets. Sizes are all but gone in the Dark olive. But at post time there’s a decent size selection in the “anthracite”.

Scattered sizes at best. Their metal vent tech stuff is terrific. No cotton here. All tech. Fights stink, wicks, breathes like crazy.

The anti-Yeti.

The extra 15% off Huckberry sale items deal runs through this upcoming Monday, 8/30. We miss something that should have been included in the above picks? Send those tips to joe@dappered.com.