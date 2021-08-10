Steal Alert: 25% off all Spier and Mackay Goodyear Welted Shoes and Boots

Usually they’d throw a 20% off discount our way every once in a while. But 25% off? Why, that’s more generous!

I know. Profound.

Works on boots too. So if you’re looking for a nice upgrade to your personal boot(s) options for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, now’s not a bad time.

Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Nice leathers and construction.

Head here and here for some in person looks at their shoes.

Head here for an in person with a pair of their boots.

Code SHOES25 runs through this Friday, August 13th.

And the obligatory reminder that your FIRST shoes, suit, or sportcoat purchase with Spier ships and returns for free. After that you’re on the hook for returns ($15 pre paid label).

That’s all. Carry on.