Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 25% off all Spier and Mackay Goodyear Welted Shoes and Boots

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

SHOES25 = 25% off Shoes & Boots at Spier (expires 8/13)

Usually they’d throw a 20% off discount our way every once in a while. But 25% off? Why, that’s more generous!

I know. Profound.

Works on boots too. So if you’re looking for a nice upgrade to your personal boot(s) options for the upcoming fall and winter seasons, now’s not a bad time.

Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Nice leathers and construction.

Head here and here for some in person looks at their shoes.

Head here for an in person with a pair of their boots.

Code SHOES25 runs through this Friday, August 13th.

And the obligatory reminder that your FIRST shoes, suit, or sportcoat purchase with Spier ships and returns for free. After that you’re on the hook for returns ($15 pre paid label).

That’s all. Carry on.

Filed Under: Sales, Steals, and Deals, Shoes Tagged With: , ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »