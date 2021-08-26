Lululemon ABC and Commission Pants Restock, New NATO Straps, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

“I thought this was called the SALES handful?” I know I know I know. No discount. Lululemon just doesn’t do that. But these freaking pants are so popular (for good reason) that they’re never in stock. They’ve been picked over, sizes-wise, for… 2 months? And it appears that Lululemon JUST got a bunch of colors, sizes, and fits back in. They are expensive. They are also tremendous. All performance fabric but a perfect weight that’s both easy wearing and strong. Breathable. Flexible. The works. For a size reference, a 32×30 in the classic (but not bulky) fit is dead square perfect on my 5’10″/185lb thunder-thighs and bike riding caboose.

No direct experience with Charles Tyrwhitt’s Suits and Sportcoats, but it does seem like whenever they branch out from their shirts (and they do just about everything now), they impress just like they do with those namesake shirts. Suit trousers come in select inseam lengths too. So there’s a chance you could avoid a trip to the tailor.

And they look just as good on a Casio as they do on a Rolex. Switching out the strap is one of the easiest and relatively cheapest ways to refresh the look of a favorite wristwatch. And NATO straps make doing so even easier, thanks to not having to remove any spring-bars in the process. Crown & Buckle’s supreme NATO straps are a noticeable, big step above the competition. They’re soft but still substantial. The hardware is nothing short of excellent. And the edges don’t cut into your skin or feel rough/unfinished. Multiple widths. New options shown above, but yes they have the classics too like gray and black stripes, olive/red/black, etc.

They’re calling it their “Scattered Sale”, and they ain’t kidding. Sizes are super limited on this one. All final sale too. No returns. And that’s a tough ask for shoes you’ve never tried on before. Big thanks to our guy DeJuan for the tip on this one!

As Huckberry ramps up for posting new fall arrivals (of which there are many), they’ve added new stock to their sale section. Most of it, for now, is NOT final sale. Which is always a plus.

No sale yet, but UNIQLO is affordable enough that this is still worth a mention. That, and their Ultra Light Down is pretty universally well loved. Always good to see their wool/cashmere topcoats making a return as well.

