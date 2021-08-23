Steal Alert: 33% off at adidas for Members Week

There are a couple of catches here. First, you need to be a member and logged in to use the ALLACCESS code. But that’s a pretty easy email sign up and many of you probably already have that done. And second, there are lots of exclusions. because that’s what adidas does. Appears that most Ultraboosts and Stan Smiths are out. Most. Not all. But the NMD_R1s are in.

Past (retro), Present (knits), and Future (weird stuff). It’s all in there. Although it is kind of a bummer that they keep excluding their hits like Ultraboosts and what not.

And it’s worth mentioning that it’s not just shoes either. Clothes, backpacks, etc. Lots of stuff getting the 33% off. Once you log in of course.

That’s all.

Carry on.