Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale, 40% off Old Navy, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off select Sale Items

Allen Edmonds Shoes

A late addition to last Thursday’s Handful, and worth another mention for sure. Some eye popping/toe curling stuff here. Extra 30% off runs clear through Monday 8/23.

 

Old Navy: 40% off (exclusions apply)

Old Navy menswear

40% off is pretty darn steep for Old Navy. They don’t usually head north of 30% off unless there’s some stacking tomfoolery or they’re going to a friends and family sale. “Everyday Magic” items are excluded, per usual.  Ends today, 8/16. WHY DO THEY HAVE HALLOWEEN STUFF FOR SALE ALREADY.

 

Nike: In App Exclusive: Extra 20% off Select Styles w/ LETS20

Nike shoes and apparel

Okay, so, full disclosure. Absolutely abhor “in app only” promos. But, that’s kinda like the 2021 version of signing up for an email list to get a discount. Runs clear through this Thursday, 8/19 Tuesday, 8/17. (They bumped up the end date). Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on those Air Jordan 11 Lows.

 

BONUS  GAP: 46% off just about everything w/ FRIEND & FAMILY10

GAP menswear

Athleisure. E-Waist pants. And basics. GAP leaned hard into 2020 and has kept it going through this year. Nice to see their “gap fit” activewear is up for the codes this time. Usually it’s excluded. NOTE: You might have to be signed in/make an account to use that extra 10% off code FAMILY10 ? Seems to be working for me when logged out at post time though.

 

BONUS II  Todd Snyder: Even More new items added to sale + Extra 10% off w/ TODD10

Todd Snyder menswear

A big drop of fresh goods has hit the Todd Snyder sale section. Lots of 3rd party stuff too. Still spendy though, even on sale. That’s how it goes over there.

 

Also worth a mention…

