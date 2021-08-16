Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 30% off Allen Edmonds Sale, 40% off Old Navy, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off select Sale Items
- Neumok Suede Wingtip Oxford – $139.97 ($365)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $68.58 ($275) these are “imported”
- Oxblood Strand Cap-Toe Oxford – $174.97 ($395)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $265.30 ($425)
- American Grain Collection Slim Briefcase – $230.97 ($495)
- Park Avenue Weatherproof Cap-Toe Oxford with Dainite Rubber Sole – $209.97 ($445)
- Dalton Weatherproof Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $244.97 ($495)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $230.97 ($445)
- Alpine Cap-Toe Boot with Vibram Arctic Grip Rubber Sole – $132.97 ($445) review here
A late addition to last Thursday’s Handful, and worth another mention for sure. Some eye popping/toe curling stuff here. Extra 30% off runs clear through Monday 8/23.
Old Navy: 40% off (exclusions apply)
- Slim Go-Dry Shade StretchTech 10″ inseam Shorts – $18 ($34.99)
- Slim Ultimate Built-In Flex Chino Pants for Men – $27 ($49.99)
- Built-In Flex Modern Jogger Pants for Men – $21 ($39.99)
- Built-In Flex Blazer for Men – $47.99 ($79.99)
- Regular-Fit Pro Signature Performance Dress Shirt for Men – $16.20 – $27 ($44.99) could be good? Could be… not good?
40% off is pretty darn steep for Old Navy. They don’t usually head north of 30% off unless there’s some stacking tomfoolery or they’re going to a friends and family sale. “Everyday Magic” items are excluded, per usual. Ends today, 8/16. WHY DO THEY HAVE HALLOWEEN STUFF FOR SALE ALREADY.
Nike: In App Exclusive: Extra 20% off Select Styles w/ LETS20
- Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low – $69.58 ($120)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2 – $84.78 ($160)
- Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 – $64.78 ($120)
- Nike TechKnit Ultra Running Top – $29.57 ($70)
Okay, so, full disclosure. Absolutely abhor “in app only” promos. But, that’s kinda like the 2021 version of signing up for an email list to get a discount. Runs clear through this
Thursday, 8/19 Tuesday, 8/17. (They bumped up the end date). Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the heads up on those Air Jordan 11 Lows.
BONUS GAP: 46% off just about everything w/ FRIEND & FAMILY10
- Gapfit Active T-Shirt – $21.57 ($39.95)
- GapFit 83% cotton / 17% recycled poly Tech Joggers – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Gapfit Half-Zip Train Sweatshirt – $32.37 ($59.95)
- Easy Pants with GapFlex – $26.97 ($49.95)
- Henley T-Shirt – $18.87 ($34.95)
- Leather Belt – $24.27 ($44.95)
Athleisure. E-Waist pants. And basics. GAP leaned hard into 2020 and has kept it going through this year. Nice to see their “gap fit” activewear is up for the codes this time. Usually it’s excluded. NOTE: You might have to be signed in/make an account to use that extra 10% off code FAMILY10 ? Seems to be working for me when logged out at post time though.
BONUS II Todd Snyder: Even More new items added to sale + Extra 10% off w/ TODD10
- Todd Snyder x Jack Purcell Sneaker in Navy – $71.10 ($100)
- Made in the UK Loake Aldwych in Burnished Calf Brown – $269.10 ($450)
- Made in the UK Loake 1880 Pimlico Chukka in Brown Suede – $251.10 ($425)
- Stretch Corduroy Weekend Pants in Black – $107.10 ($158)
- Italian Linen Sportcoat in Green Glenplaid – $255.60 FINAL ($598) they recommend to size up, but it’s also final sale, so… big risk this one. And not just because of the pattern.
A big drop of fresh goods has hit the Todd Snyder sale section. Lots of 3rd party stuff too. Still spendy though, even on sale. That’s how it goes over there.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off w/ BRSURPRISE (expires today, 8/16… exclusions apply of course)
- Huckberry: 2 pairs of Flint & Tinder 365 Pants for $175 (regularly $196 for 2 pairs)
- J. Crew: 20% off select full price and an extra 30% off sale items w/ AUGUST. Picks here if you’d like them, although the Aldens are long gone.