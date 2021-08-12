Steal Alert: 20% off some J. Crew Stuff that’s usually excluded (like Aldens)

At first, 20% off doesn’t seem like that much considering J. Crew historically will throw a 30% off (or more) our way every once in awhile. But there’s quite a bit in here that’s usually excluded from any and all codes.

Like Aldens.

Yes, Aldens. That seems to be true for this one. Just a heads up that I’m not seeing the “20% OFF FULL PRICE WITH CODE AUGUST” on my laptop when browsing (it shows on the product page), but I AM seeing it on mobile on the below pick. Off we go then.

Cue the music. The legends. The star of this sale show. Yes, half a FREAKING GRAND is a LOT for a pair of boots. But they’re pretty darn spectacular. Full review here, albeit in a slightly different color. Go half a size down since Alden’s Trubalance last runs half a size large.

Plain toe here. Really handsome snuff suede. Goodyear welted and made in the USA of course.

$500+ boots and $19 t-shirts. That’s what this J. Crew sale is all about, weirdly enough. These have been excluded for what seems like the entire summer. But now, finally, their flagship garment-dyed slub tees in SLIM fit have finally, finally(!) been given a markdown. 24% off total here, being that the code AUGUST stacks on top of the sale they were already running on them.

Just in, part of their “wear now styles” deal, and the AUGUST code stacks for a total of 30% off. Got all that? Jersey knit construction but the wool in the blend should help keep it from looking too much like a sweatshirt. Yes, they sell matching pants. But Swackets are one thing, while Swuits are an entirely other. But if you choose to Swuit? Swuit with the best of ’em.

Back to half-a-grand Aldens. Man, they are something though. LWBs!

Another one of those items that weirdly got excluded over much of (but not all of) the summer. No slim fits here. Just the classic fit. Already getting a bit of a discount thanks to the wear-now-deals thingy. Extra 20% off code works for a total of 31% off.

And now, long sleeves. Another “wear now deals” stackable with the code selection. Oh man, that “red currant” color. Perfect. And the off-white isn’t bad either. Serious fall vibes.

White canvas uppers with a contrasting tan, recycled rubber outsole. Perfect for wearing with all sorts of warm weather outfits. Also available in navy with a white speckled sole, and olive with a tan outsole. I think this is the first time they’ve been up for a code? I think?

For the denim heads. No experience here, since I’m in the camp of those who stick with BR’s traveler jeans. Raw denim here guys. They’re gonna take some time to form to your body.

Was just on sale for a few bucks less. So, might get a deeper cut come labor day? Hard to beat the looks here. Made in Italy. Stitched down welt.

Hyper preppy. Preppy accelerating past the speed of light and rupturing the space time continuum.

Finally! The White option goes on sale! Full review can be found here in the English Tan. Nice sneakers, but man did they stick to excluding the classic whites for a lonnnng time.

Six different “stripe” varietals to choose from. Soft, mid weight cotton. Not beach blanket thick, not paper thin either. Seems to shrink up maybe a touch in the wash, so know that. One of those that if you’re in-between sizes and you prefer a slightly longer tail, maybe opt in for the “tall” size option. Size shown here is a medium classic fit on 5’10″/190. Not their slim fit. It is available in slim too. Already on sale, and the extra 20% off code drops these to 36% off.

Suede penny loafers in a racing green? Could absolutely see those working with light wash jeans here at the end of summer, then also with dark wash jeans once it cools off.

Wool/poly/elastane here. Slim fit. Not gonna be as fancy as say, some of the Italian made numbers Nordy had on sale during their Anniversary Event, but could get the job done for the office going crowd with true slim frames. That, and they come in exact inseam lengths. So a trip to the tailor won’t be necessary. Or hopefully shouldn’t be. Already getting a discount, and the extra 20% AUGUST code knocks them down to 38% off.

Seems to be a brand new arrival? Braided suede like this is a perfect way to dress up a bit without really dressing up. A little intention, but still laid back.

For those living in areas where summer lasts for another month or three. Or never stops. Soft, 16 wale corduroy fabric. Dock short waist and drawstrings. Four colors to pick from. Bit of a luxury here. If luxury drawstring shorts can be a thing.

Another new arrival I think? Haven’t seen these yet. Can’t speak for them in terms of quality, but usually J. Crew’s Wallace & Barnes line feels, wears, and looks a bit more rugged/upgraded than the rest.

Another brand new arrival. For those dreaming of sweater weather. 100% wool. Appears, at least from here, to not be SUPER bulky? Which is great if you run warm, and/or love the look and feel of a cable knit sweater, but not the tremendous Michelin Man bulk that often comes with that specific style. Cable knit torso, with regular knit shoulders and sleeves.

Granola Dad sneakers. NORM-core meets GORP-core. … norp-core.

Smart. Reversible belts are almost always black smooth leather on one side, and brown smooth leather on the other. This one goes for suede on the reverse. Brilliant.

Really, really nice knit Italian wool. Soft construction. Mid-weight in terms of thickness, so that’s probably why it got lost in the shuffle over the warmer months? Fingers crossed it gets a heavier discount as we move into fall, but, it can be yours now if you want it. Size shown above is a 40R Ludlow fit on 5’10” / 190.

The 20% off select full priced items code AUGUST expires this Monday, 8/16/21.