Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Polarized Sunglasses, Extra 30% off Todd Snyder Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Sunski: 25% off sitewide during their “Endless Summer Sale” 

Sunski sunglasses

Sunski are a favorite because they hit the rare middle ground with sunglasses. Good looking, well made, but not designer expensive. Yet they aren’t in that flimsy/crappy/gas station rack cheap realm either. Plus some of them (like the Topeka) come with those sporty but subtle non-slip nose grip and temple pads. Great for getting outdoors and getting your sweat on. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for this. Head here for a quick breakdown of those blue light glasses. They won the best bang for the buck in Ryan’s blue light glasses round up.

 

Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ VIPEARLY30

Todd Snyder menswear

And here begineth the Labor Day sales. An extra 30% off? Can’t recall the last time Todd Snyder went that deep with their sale section. Careful. Lots of final sale stuff. No returns on those items.

 

Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items (expires TODAY)

Huckberry menswear

Last chance for this. A few new picks above, but full original picks can be found over here if you’d like.

 

BONUS  Timex: 20% off Select (including lots of Q divers) w/ SAVE20

Timex watches

The Pick: Lots of Q Divers for $143.20 ($178)

20% off select. And while the selection isn’t a ton of different styles, there are more than a handful of Q divers in various new-ish color schemes.

 

Also worth a mention…

