Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Polarized Sunglasses, Extra 30% off Todd Snyder Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Sunski are a favorite because they hit the rare middle ground with sunglasses. Good looking, well made, but not designer expensive. Yet they aren’t in that flimsy/crappy/gas station rack cheap realm either. Plus some of them (like the Topeka) come with those sporty but subtle non-slip nose grip and temple pads. Great for getting outdoors and getting your sweat on. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for this. Head here for a quick breakdown of those blue light glasses. They won the best bang for the buck in Ryan’s blue light glasses round up.

And here begineth the Labor Day sales. An extra 30% off? Can’t recall the last time Todd Snyder went that deep with their sale section. Careful. Lots of final sale stuff. No returns on those items.

Last chance for this. A few new picks above, but full original picks can be found over here if you’d like.

The Pick: Lots of Q Divers for $143.20 ($178)

20% off select. And while the selection isn’t a ton of different styles, there are more than a handful of Q divers in various new-ish color schemes.

Also worth a mention…