Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off Polarized Sunglasses, Extra 30% off Todd Snyder Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Sunski: 25% off sitewide during their “Endless Summer Sale”
- Astra aviators – $74 ($98)
- Seacliff – $44 ($58)
- Topeka – $51 ($68)
- Makani – $44 ($58)
- Classic Tortoise Blue Light Glasses – $44 ($58)
Sunski are a favorite because they hit the rare middle ground with sunglasses. Good looking, well made, but not designer expensive. Yet they aren’t in that flimsy/crappy/gas station rack cheap realm either. Plus some of them (like the Topeka) come with those sporty but subtle non-slip nose grip and temple pads. Great for getting outdoors and getting your sweat on. Huge thanks to our man Brandon D. for this. Head here for a quick breakdown of those blue light glasses. They won the best bang for the buck in Ryan’s blue light glasses round up.
Todd Snyder: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ VIPEARLY30
- Made in the USA Camo Popover Hoodie – $58.80 FINAL ($178)
- Timex Marlin Manual Wind Blackout 34mm – $97.30 ($199)
- Made in Canada Wool Donnegal Navy Sportcoat – $135.80 FINAL ($498)
- Made in the UK Goodyear welted Loake Cap Toes – $209.30 ($450)
- Timex Q + Todd Snyder Exclusive Watch – $90.30 ($179)
- Made in the UK Goodyear welted Loake Pimlico Suede Chukkas – $209.30 ($450)
- Made in Canada Knit Chore Coat – $107.80 FINAL ($348)
- Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 41mm – $69.30 ($158)
- Italian technical fabric Deck Jacket – $174.30 ($368)
And here begineth the Labor Day sales. An extra 30% off? Can’t recall the last time Todd Snyder went that deep with their sale section. Careful. Lots of final sale stuff. No returns on those items.
Huckberry: Extra 15% off sale items (expires TODAY)
- Relwen Skiff Coat w/ detachable vest – $275.83 ($498)
- Made in France Armor-Lux Huck Exclusive Merino Hoodie – $127.48 ($225)
- Wellen Easy Lounge Pant – $48.43 ($88)
- Proof Waxed Station Jacket – $125.78 ($228)
Last chance for this. A few new picks above, but full original picks can be found over here if you’d like.
BONUS Timex: 20% off Select (including lots of Q divers) w/ SAVE20
The Pick: Lots of Q Divers for $143.20 ($178)
20% off select. And while the selection isn’t a ton of different styles, there are more than a handful of Q divers in various new-ish color schemes.
Also worth a mention…
- J. Crew: “Up to” 30% off “fall favorites”… with some being 31% – 33% off (because that’s how J. Crew rolls), yet that offer expires today. Who knows what they’re up to for Labor Day weekend.
- GAP: Extra 50% off sale styles w/ FLASH
- Target: The fall line for Goodfellow & Co. is starting to trickle in. A bit. Barely.