Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 25% off FormFunctionForm Leather Goods, Lego Shoes Release, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
FormFunctionForm: 25% off almost everything w/ FFFinghotsummer
- Architect’s Wallet – $66 ($88)
- Archslim Wallet – $70.50 ($94)
- The Money Clip – $66 ($88)
- Purell FFFob – $24 ($32)
- The Slip Notebook Cover – $66 ($88)
- FFFolio Legal Brief – $171 ($228)
It’s their biggest sale of the year and FFF just doesn’t run many codes or promos. So it might be a bit before the next one. Horween leather goods smartly designed and meticulously made by hand in Orlando. They got famous for their button stud watch bands, but they do a heck of a lot more. Their wallets, especially if you’re a minimalist, or alternatively, like to carry a pen and some paper on you at all times, are of particular note. Code FFFinghotsummer ends
today, NEXT Monday 8/9.
Todd Snyder: Even more New Items Added to their Sale Section + Extra 10% off w/ TODD10
- Made in the USA Gray Italian Tropical Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $430.20 FINAL ($1046)
- Made in Canada Black Wool Suit Jacket & Matching Trouser = $259.20 FINAL ($596)
- Made in the USA Field Jacket – $224.10 ($428)
- Made in the USA Homespun Long Sleeve T-Shirt – $53.10 ($78)
- Italian Fabric Deck Jacket – $224.10 ($368)
- Italian Fabric Fatigue Jacket – $206.10 ($348)
- Made in England Goodyear Welted Loake 1880 Pimlico Suede Chukkas – $251.10 ($425)
- Made in Portugal Homespun Montauk Indigo Polo – $55.20 ($98)
And that extra 10% off code is still rolling. Lots of it is NOT final sale. There’s some older final sale stuff in there cooking, but plenty can be returned in case it doesn’t work out. Sneaky good deal on those Loakes. Those can be hard to find stateside.
Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale is Underway
- Kiehl’s: 33% off Select Men’s Grooming Products
- Nordstrom Cedar Shoe Tree – 2 for $25.90 (reg. $19.95 per)
- Barbour Barlow Gilet Vest – $119.90 ($180)
- Allen Edmonds Strand – $259.90 ($395)
- Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford – $259.90 ($395)
Full picks here if you’d like them. Stuff is starting to sell out, but some items still have lots of stock. And yes, as always (say it with me) everything ships and returns for free.
BONUS adidas: They’ve released a collaboration with… Lego. Yes. Lego
What. No sale or promo because, well, pretty sure these aren’t gonna get any discounts. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here.
Also worth a mention…
- EXPRESS: Extra 50% off clearance items
- Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SOS20 (expires today, 8/2)
- Banana Republic: 40% off w/ BRSURPRISE (exclusions apply of course)
- Armogan Watches: Their Final Clearance Sale is underway
- J. Crew: Extra 30% off sale items w/ SHOPSALE (and it seems like they’ve added some new items?)