The Weekend Reset: Summer Salad, Hip Hop, and a Classic Movie

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

From flying cars to hoverboards to genetic testing to post-apocalyptic hellscapes, movies love to predict the future. But in my book, the movie that got the most right about “the future” isn’t a science fiction film at all: it’s Paddy Chayefsky’s Network. Network is a dark satire that tells the story of Howard Beale, a TV News anchor who goes absolutely batsh*it crazy while on air — and in so doing, turns his show into the hottest thing on TV. Easily one of the five or six best screenplays ever written, featuring knockout performances from Peter Finch, William Holden, Faye Dunaway, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty, and Beatrice Straight. (Three of whom won acting Oscars for this movie!) Network is an absolute classic, a movie as prescient as it is mordantly funny.