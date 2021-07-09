The Weekend Reset: Summer Salad, Hip Hop, and a Classic Movie

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.
WATCH: Network
From flying cars to hoverboards to genetic testing to post-apocalyptic hellscapes, movies love to predict the future. But in my book, the movie that got the most right about “the future” isn’t a science fiction film at all: it’s Paddy Chayefsky’s Network. Network is a dark satire that tells the story of Howard Beale, a TV News anchor who goes absolutely batsh*it crazy while on air — and in so doing, turns his show into the hottest thing on TV. Easily one of the five or six best screenplays ever written, featuring knockout performances from Peter Finch, William Holden, Faye Dunaway, Robert Duvall, Ned Beatty, and Beatrice Straight. (Three of whom won acting Oscars for this movie!) Network is an absolute classic, a movie as prescient as it is mordantly funny.
LISTEN: Call Me If You Get Lost
Over the course of over a decade, Tyler, The Creator has been one of the most consistently innovative minds in hip-hop, from his leadership of Odd Future to records like Flower Boy and IGOR. Tyler’s latest, Call Me if You Get Lost, plays almost like a greatest-hits collection, pulling sounds from every era of his evolution. These are songs that simmer and flow, songs that are as influenced by the pop landscape as by hip-hop.
BINGE: Mythic Quest
Mythic Quest is the latest comedy from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creators Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney — and it’s fantastic. A workplace sitcom about a bunch of game developers who’ve created the most successful online RPG of all time (think: World of Warcraft), this show is equal parts The Office and Silicon Valley. If you’re looking for a warm, fun, hilarious show to binge — this show is for you. Two seasons now streaming on Apple TV +.
EAT: Caprese Salad
With July 4th in the rear view mirror, we’re in deep Summer — and fortunately, many of the best summer recipes involve no cooking at all. Summer graces us with some of the very best produce you can get — including out-of-this-world tomatoes, which form the backbone of a Caprese salad. Good tomatoes, good mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil, flaky salt and cracked pepper: that’s all you need for a slice of summer heaven. (Word to the wise: don’t bother with the tomatoes at your grocery store, which are hard, under ripe, watery approximations of the real thing. Go to a farmer’s market and get colorful heirloom tomatoes. Your taste buds will thank you.) Photo by Patrick Ho on Unsplash.
GO: Swimming
Speaking of Summer: this year’s summer is a scorcher. Even in places where it’s normally more temperate, it’s hawwwwt out. Fortunately, we humans discovered a brilliant technology for navigating hot days: submerging ourselves in cold water. Maybe this is a great weekend for a trip to the beach or to a nearby lake. You could pack some sandwiches and beverages and sunscreen and make a day of it. Or: no lakes or beaches nearby? Try the local pool, or maybe a fun local water park. There’s nothing quite like taking a cool dip on a hot summer day. Photo by Sacha T’Sas on Unsplash.
About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer and tutoring company co-Founder. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.