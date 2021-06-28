Style Scenario: Summer Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for the night to the local watering hole, or heading back to a house to continue the fun on a patio or deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks. A word of caution: as more people get vaccinated, crowds will continue to swell and possibly overwhelm venues in a mad rush for normalcy. Plan your day to beat the crowds, or come mentally prepared for a level of interaction you may not have had for quite some time.

The Shirt: Free Fly Bamboo Heritage Polo in Cape Cod Blue – $65. Designed to keep you cool, this polo shirt from Free Fly is ideal for a lake day. It can be tempting to default to a basic tee, but this polo will keep you prepared for whatever the day may throw at you. From sand to surf, bar to boat. 50% cotton, 50% bamboo makes for a super soft fabric, and the UPF 50 helps. Also, having a collar you can turn up against the sun (not popping for pure looks) can help keep the back of your neck from getting fried. Also available in grey, but this shade of blue is perfectly tuned to the scenario.

The Shorts: Wellen Hybrid Cruiser 7.5″ Short in Navy – $68. The staple of any seafaring (okay, lakefaring) style scenario is a proper pair of shorts that offer the flexibility and comfort for a full day of variety of activities. Wellen claims these have all the “handsome looks of a classic pair of shorts plus the functionality of a full-fledged boardshort.” That makes for a perfect pair of shorts for your day on the lake. The only tip-off to the aquatic intentions is a zippered pocket to keep valuables secure – a nice touch and welcomed bit of functionality.

The Watch: Orient Mako II – $143. Hard to find a watch with better specs at this price. Dive watches are born for the water, so you bet it’s going in a lake day style scenario. Hacking automatic movement, in stainless steal with plenty of water resistance.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Elio in Black Walnut – $95. A long day on the water calls for polarized lenses to cut the glare and reduce eye fatigue until the sun goes down, and these Elio frames from Warby Parker are mighty handsome. They retro keyhole bridge is always a nice touch. In what can be an extremely casual environment, these frames are true classics and will stand out against all the bargain bin sport shades.

The Shoes: Sperry Authentic Original Leather Boat Shoe in Tan – $95. Don’t overthink this – you’re water adjacent, and perhaps on a boat. This is the time to wear boat shoes, and unless you’ll be doing this day-in and day-out all summer, there is really no need to spend big on a pair of boat shoes. Go with the tried and true classic of the genre. Sperry even offers an extra-cushioned version for all-day aquatic adventures.

The Entertainment: Bose Soundlink Revolve in Black – $180. Keep the tunes playing all day long with this loud, yet compact bluetooth speaker. 12-hour battery life. Water resistant.

The Cooler: Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler in Navy – $300. Whether you’re loading up the boat or setting up shop at the end of the dock, this is guaranteed to keep your drinks cold all weekend. An absolute splurge for sure, but this is the last cooler you’ll ever need to buy. Bear proof (!) and extra-insulated, I’ve personally left drinks in one of these for 48 hours and it kept them cool enough to drink straight from the cooler with no extra help.

The Sunblock: Aveeno Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 3oz – $10. Great for all skin types, and uses zinc oxide for more natural sun protection. Sun safety without the greasy residue so many other cheap sunscreens leave behind on your skin. If your lake day consist of hopping in and out of the water, you may want a waterproof beach sunscreen.

The Drink: Sugarlands Distillery Peach Moonshine – $33. A nice low-proof sipping whiskey, naturally flavored and distilled from American grains in the heart of Tennessee. An absolute delight. Just check your local laws for where you can drink adult beverages. And leave the booze for when you’re land-lubbing it. Only pirates know how to drink well on a boat, and even many of them ended up over the side, taking the big wet sleep in Davey Jones’ locker.

The Hydration: Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier – $24.99 / pack of 16. Being sunburnt and dehydrated (or worse, sunburnt, dehydrated AND hungover) is something straight out of hell. Pace yourself with any adult beverages, and drink water like there’s no tomorrow. Boost your hydration with one of these Liquid IV packets. Surprisingly tasty. Drink water. Lots of water. UPDATE: Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for seeing that Costco sells this stuff for less. $29.99 for a pack of 30.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.