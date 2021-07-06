Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Trailhead Edition

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt is a riff on our series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Below are picks to maximize your summer athleisure look, with an eye on functionality, not just form. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Under Armour Tech Tee in Navy – $25. Or whatever your go-to tech tee is, but not all are the same. Under Armour is possibly THE Godfather of the tech tee movement, and what former CEO Kevin Plank founded the business upon. Lightweight. Breathable. Fit is from their “looser” line, so if you’re between sizes, size down.

The Sneakers: Danner Overlook Knit Sneaker in Black – $170. The hybrid trail sneaker is quite trendy this summer, as more folks hit the outdoors after extended time inside. These work well transitioning from hardcore hiking boot to running errands around town or popping into your local shop to grab a coffee. Knit construction lets your tired feet breathe, and these will work well for more leisurely strolls on hard-packed trails in town parks with their Vibram soles. Just don’t effort a substantial hike in these – there’s just not nearly enough support. But, the series is called “shorts sneakers tee”, so, here be some sneaker leaning (heavily leaning) trail kicks.

The Shorts: Patagonia Nine Trails 8″ Shorts in Grey – $65. A true do-it-all reliable summer fitness short. Patagonia packed these with features for the gym, the park, and around town. Zippered pockets keep your valuables secure, and a stretch liner keeps your….valuables secure. Water repellant and moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and is lightweight for high temperatures. These are my go-to hiking shorts AND travel shorts. Recently on a road trip, I spilled a bottle of water on them while stopping for lunch. Gonna be damp and uncomfortable for a bit in the car right? Nope. The liquid beaded off the shorts. Nifty.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Polarized Weekenders in Tortoise – $45. A bargain buy from the minds at Huckberry. Classic casual styling in a cost efficient polarized package. And, in the event you lose them at a barbecue, on the lake, on the trails, or otherwise, you won’t be too upset given the low cost.

The Liquid Vessel: Yeti 16 oz Rambler in Aquifer Blue – $25. For a pre or post sip (drink water, lots of water on the trail). Avoid single-use plastics, and get an insulated bottle or thermos like this slick teal blue Yeti pint and keep plastics out of streams. An investment, but you’ll use it forever. 16 ounce version pictured above and linked here, but also available in a variety of other styles to fit your drinking needs.

The Watch: Fitbit Charge 4 – $128. It’s not often I (the Jason guy) suggest a tech-forward timepiece instead of a dive watch or cheap Casio rubber watch in a casual scenario, but if you’re moving and grooving it’s encouraging to know how long and far you’ve been trekking, as well as your heart rate and overall performance. The Fitbit Charge 4 offers all that in a sleek and well-designed package.

The Socks: Darn Tough Darn Tough Hiker 1/4 Cushion Sock – $18.95. They’re quite literally Darn Tough’s “Hiker” sock. Quarter height protects your achilles whereas a no-show wouldn’t. Made in the USA. Extremely well reviewed, because they’re kinda the industry standard.

BONUS: Tick Twister Set – $8. Stay vigilant in checking for ticks after hikes, walks in the woods, and even picnics in an open field. Ticks are nasty things, and your initial reaction might be to rush to rip it off you, but that can leave behind pieces of their body stuck in your skin. Instead, keeping one of these small twisters in your pocket when you’re out in the wild will allow you to safely remove them from you – or your pet – with limited resistance and breakage.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA