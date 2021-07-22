Extra 25% off Nordy Rack Clearance Items, USA Made t-shirts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Red Tag Clearance Items
- Bonobos Jetsetter Slim Fit Stretch Windowpane Wool Sport Coat – $134.97 ($450)
- Hamilton Men’s Railroad Automatic Watch, 40mm – $309.36 ($1095)
- Solid Liners – Pack of 6 – $5.62 ($14.97)
- New Balance Performance Everyday 6″ Boxer Briefs – Pack of 2 –
$5.62($28) sold out
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Leather Plain Toe Derby – $112.48
- Antonio Maurizi Suede Sneakers –
$47.24sold out
- Johnston & Murphy Nubuck Chukkas – $39.36 ($149)
It’s another “clear the racks” end-of-the-line GET THIS STUFF OUTTA HERE event at Nordy Rack. Prices are as marked. No code needed or anything. Remember that free shipping only kicks in at $89, and returns are $5.95 through the mail. This is the very ends of this stuff fellas. Sizes are scattered at best. UPDATE: Man, this stuff is going fast. Super limited stock.
Gustin: Their Made in the USA 3-Pack T-shirts are back – $39 – $50
The Pick: Heather Gray, Coal, Sea Blue Heather – $42 (ships sept./oct.)
Perhaps the best deal in Made in the USA basics out there. That combo specifically (gray, dark gray, blue) is perfect. Super versatile. Cotton/Polyester/Rayon tri blend fabric for that particular 3-pack option. Works out to fourteen bucks a tee. For made in the USA! Fits are trim but not tight. Always impressed with Gustin tri-blend tees. You DO have to wait though. Shipping isn’t until September/October. That’s Gustin for you though. They’re pre-order. Always have been.
J. Crew: Extra 60% off Select FINAL sale items w/ SALESONSALE
- Leather flip-flops – $21.59 FINAL ($59.50)
- Kenton driving moccasins in suede – $53.19 FINAL ($148)
- Wallace & Barnes short-sleeve garment-dyed waffle henley – $23.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit chore blazer in cotton-linen – $47.99 FINAL ($150)
- 6″ stretch swim trunk in stripe – $25.19 FINAL ($69.50)
- 8″ stretch swim trunk – $25.19 FINAL ($69.50)
Back to an extra 60% off (select) final sale items, and it seems like J. Crew dumped some new stuff in there over the past week? All final sale though. No returns. Once you buy it, it’s yours.
Brooks Brothers: Extra 15% off Clearance items (no code needed)
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Open Plaid 1818 Suit – $424.99 ($1098)
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Cotton Stretch Suit – $299.99 ($798)
- Regent Fit Navy Plaid Sport Coat – $187.49 ($498)
Extra 15% off ends tomorrow, 7/23. So there’s a LOT more than suits and sportcoats in there, but… I needed to do something to break up the many-many-item collages in this freaking post. That happens around end-of-season clearance time though. OKAY LET’S GET BACK TO THE COLLAGES YEAAHHH!
Nordstrom: The Anniversary Sale starts WEDNESDAY (7/28)
- Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants – $59.90 ($98)
- Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe in Grey/White or Black/White/Red – $89.90 ($120)
- Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford – $259.90 ($395)
- BOSS Hartley Classic Fit Solid Wool Blazer – $279.90 ($495)
- Bonobos Jetsetter Knit Blazer – $199.90 ($350)
- Zella Pyrite Slim Fit Pocket Joggers – $38.90 ($59)
- Good Man Brand Made in Italy Legend Z Low Top Modern Core Sneaker – $129.90 ($198)
It’s already underway if you’re a Nordstrom Card Member, but for the rest of us in the general public it goes live this upcoming Wednesday. Yes we’ll have picks, and yes everything (say it with me) ships and returns for free. A decent amount of Bonobos stuff in there this year. Which is nice for Bonobos fans, being that Bonobos hasn’t been doing much of anything on the code/promo/sale front as of late.
BONUS Huckberry: Their Summer Sale is Underway
- KUHL Silencr Pant – 32″ – $63.98 ($85)
- Back to the Future Swim Short – 6″ – $63.98 ($85)
- Relwen Quilted Trap Blazer – $245.98 ($378)
- Nisolo Diego Low Top Sneaker – $119.98 ($150)
- Made in the USA Rancourt & Co. Wolf Boot – $256.98 ($395)
Figured you guys were probably well aware, but, new picks above just for the heck of it. Because some of us (hi Jason! me too!) can’t resist the siren call Huckberry. Those guys and gals just get it all kinds of right (throws wallet out window).
Also worth a mention:
- Todd Snyder: New items have been added to their sale section. Up to 50% off there. Prices are as marked. Watch out for final sale stuff.
- J. Crew Factory: Up to 50% OFF Sitewide + Extra 15% OFF Purchases of $100+ and Extra 50% OFF Clearance w/ SWEETDEAL
- Spier & Mackay: 20% off select shirts and ties w/ FLASH20