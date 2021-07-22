Extra 25% off Nordy Rack Clearance Items, USA Made t-shirts, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s another “clear the racks” end-of-the-line GET THIS STUFF OUTTA HERE event at Nordy Rack. Prices are as marked. No code needed or anything. Remember that free shipping only kicks in at $89, and returns are $5.95 through the mail. This is the very ends of this stuff fellas. Sizes are scattered at best. UPDATE: Man, this stuff is going fast. Super limited stock.

The Pick: Heather Gray, Coal, Sea Blue Heather – $42 (ships sept./oct.)

Perhaps the best deal in Made in the USA basics out there. That combo specifically (gray, dark gray, blue) is perfect. Super versatile. Cotton/Polyester/Rayon tri blend fabric for that particular 3-pack option. Works out to fourteen bucks a tee. For made in the USA! Fits are trim but not tight. Always impressed with Gustin tri-blend tees. You DO have to wait though. Shipping isn’t until September/October. That’s Gustin for you though. They’re pre-order. Always have been.

Back to an extra 60% off (select) final sale items, and it seems like J. Crew dumped some new stuff in there over the past week? All final sale though. No returns. Once you buy it, it’s yours.

Extra 15% off ends tomorrow, 7/23. So there’s a LOT more than suits and sportcoats in there, but… I needed to do something to break up the many-many-item collages in this freaking post. That happens around end-of-season clearance time though. OKAY LET’S GET BACK TO THE COLLAGES YEAAHHH!

It’s already underway if you’re a Nordstrom Card Member, but for the rest of us in the general public it goes live this upcoming Wednesday. Yes we’ll have picks, and yes everything (say it with me) ships and returns for free. A decent amount of Bonobos stuff in there this year. Which is nice for Bonobos fans, being that Bonobos hasn’t been doing much of anything on the code/promo/sale front as of late.

Figured you guys were probably well aware, but, new picks above just for the heck of it. Because some of us (hi Jason! me too!) can’t resist the siren call Huckberry. Those guys and gals just get it all kinds of right (throws wallet out window).

