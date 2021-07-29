Bonobos Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts, Armogan Watches, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

We’re heading into August. Which means September comes next. Which means fall is on the way. Which also means retailers are starting to get rid of their warm weather stuff (despite it still being quite warm) to make room for fall new arrivals.

This is odd. Big thanks to Mike B. who sent in the tip on this, passing along an email the Armogan team which said: Today marks the end of a chapter for Armogan. We are launching a final Clearance Sale for you to get a chance to shop our products at the lowest price ever. The sale will end on 31.07.2021 at midnight before we close our webshop for the rest of the summer. We would like to thank you all for your trust in us over the years. Note that our retail shop partners will remain open during the website closure as well as our Customer Support team, for Exchanges, Returns and other questions. That sounds like they’re either moving to purely wholesale, or, they’re shutting down the brand? Head here for a review of their E.N.B. chronograph back when it was still called the “Le Mans”.

The Pick/Steal Alert: The White Fine Twill Mid-Spread Dress Shirt – $79 ($135)

Is eighty bucks for a dress shirt cheap? No. Is eighty bucks for the Ledbury white fine twill MID spread collar a mighty fine deal because it’s kinda sorta perfect, especially for going without a tie? Yes it is. Slightly lowered second button. Great collar. Terrific fabric. Tailored or Classic fit. Do know that if you have them shorten the sleeves (they’ll do that for you, for $12.95), it becomes final sale since it’s an on-sale item.

Bonobos seems to have gone totally dark in the last few months when it comes to codes and promos. But with it being end-of-season-clearance time, maybe now’s a good time for Bonobos fans to keep an eye on the sale section. Proof above. Hard to believe some of their Riviera Short Sleeve Shirts FINALLY went on sale, but, again… it’s that time of year. 22 colors/patterns to pick from. Some are close to sold out, but others (like the picks above) have a good size selection at post time.

Nordstrom doesn’t have much in terms of furniture or big pieces like that, but they do carry more than a handful of home accessories like blankets/linens/framed art, etc. It leans a little white/beige/mauve/”girly”… but breaking up the usual dude-favored dark wood and leather palate is certainly necessary sometimes. And like everything else, it all ships and returns for free. “Second prize is a set of steak knives.“

Also worth a mention: