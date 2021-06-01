Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Half off summery watches, Cotton Linen Chore Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Macy’s: One day 50% off select watches sale
- Bulova Men’s Chronograph Archive Surfboard Blue Silicone Strap Watch – $347.50 ($695)
- Bulova Men’s Chronograph Archive Surfboard Black Silicone Strap Watch – $347.50 ($695)
- Bulova Men’s Automatic Archive Devil Diver Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch – $397.50 ($795)
- Bulova Men’s Automatic Military Green Leather Strap Watch – $225 ($450)
- Bulova Men’s Automatic Military Black Leather Strap Watch – $225 ($450)
Not a ton of selection, but the perfect for summer Bulova “surfboard” is included. Full review here if you’d like it. And since it’s Macy’s, these watches will come with factory warranties. No gray market/no warranty risk here. Meanwhile, a heads up: tomorrow we’ll run our annual Dads and Grads watches post. 34 picks this year, from dirt cheap to kinda spendy for the deserving Dad or Grad.
J. Crew: 25% off select full price / additional 50% off Final sale items w/ WEEKEND
- Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit chore blazer in cotton-linen – $112.50 ($150)
- Kenton driving moccasins in suede – $111 ($148)
- Slim Irish linen shirt – $67.12 ($89.50)
- Dock short in stretch chino – $44.62 ($59.50)
- Bungalow sunglasses – $52.12 ($69.50)
Extended one more day, and J. Crew was sneaky with this one. They included their extraordinary cotton/linen chore blazers… but sorta buried them on their site. Those usually don’t get many promos or codes. So if you want a do-anything (even warm weather outerwear) casual blazer, now’s not a bad time to get one of those (he says to himself).
Gustin: They’re running an “in stock and ready to ship” event.
- USA Heather T-Shirt 3 pack (oxblood, navy, cypress) – $34 ($42)
- Horween Dublin Small Utility Pouch – $58 ($73)
- Horween Briefcase in CXL #8 – $249
- Slub Pocket Tee 3-pack (ocean, oatmeal, red) – $43 ($54)
No waiting with Gustin??? AND they’ve got a CXL #8 briefcase in stock? Rad. All made in the USA here, because that’s what GUSTIN does.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off Select Sale Styles
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $139.97 ($395)
- Williamsburg Chukka Boot – $139.97 ($445)
- Kenilworth Plain-Toe Blucher – $139.97 ($395)
- Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $139.97 ($395)
- Canal Court Suede Sneaker – $97.97 ($225)
- Catalina Soft Penny Loafer – $139.97 ($295)
Last day for this. Got buried among the rest of the strong long-weekend sales hustle. And $140 for Cornwallis, Kenilworths, and those Williamsburg Chukkas (all made in the USA) is certainly worth another mention. Don’t see that very often. Sizes got scattered because, well, you just don’t see that very often.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off + extra 10% off w/ BREXTRA10 (or an extra 20% off for cardmembers w/ BRCARD20).
- Huckberry: They’ve got a Father’s Day Shop up and running.
- Todd Snyder: Their new Jack Purcell collaboration has launched.
- Nordstrom: Half-Yearly sale is still running. Picks here if you’d like them.