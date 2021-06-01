Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – Half off summery watches, Cotton Linen Chore Blazers, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Not a ton of selection, but the perfect for summer Bulova “surfboard” is included. Full review here if you’d like it. And since it’s Macy’s, these watches will come with factory warranties. No gray market/no warranty risk here. Meanwhile, a heads up: tomorrow we’ll run our annual Dads and Grads watches post. 34 picks this year, from dirt cheap to kinda spendy for the deserving Dad or Grad.

Extended one more day, and J. Crew was sneaky with this one. They included their extraordinary cotton/linen chore blazers… but sorta buried them on their site. Those usually don’t get many promos or codes. So if you want a do-anything (even warm weather outerwear) casual blazer, now’s not a bad time to get one of those (he says to himself).

No waiting with Gustin??? AND they’ve got a CXL #8 briefcase in stock? Rad. All made in the USA here, because that’s what GUSTIN does.

Last day for this. Got buried among the rest of the strong long-weekend sales hustle. And $140 for Cornwallis, Kenilworths, and those Williamsburg Chukkas (all made in the USA) is certainly worth another mention. Don’t see that very often. Sizes got scattered because, well, you just don’t see that very often.

Also worth a mention…