Style Scenario: Take me out to the ballgame

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Baseball season is well underway and fans are being welcomed back to a congregated setting for live sports. There’s nothing like catching a ballgame live, sipping on a cold beer, and eating a far too expensive hot dog. As far as hedonistic pleasures go, this is most definitely one of them. Here’s how to be comfortable and cool while still not looking sloppy.

The Shirt: GapFit Active T-Shirt – $39.95. Sweat and odor wicking athletic fabric here in a cut and color that’s all sorts of summer vibes. Of course wearing your favorites team’s gear is encouraged, but if you’re attending as a neutral (or just want to wear tech-wear), then this quick-dry fabric is appreciated in a situation where sweat is unavoidable.

The Shorts: Proof 9″ Nomad Short – $68. Going tech here to hopefully avoid “bleacher butt”. Those plastic seats in stadiums, combined with heat and sun, can create a swampy backside mess that can make your shorts adhere to your skin until awkwardly tug the fabric away. A tech short should alleviate that problem. One of Huckberry’s best sellers.

The Belt: Banana Republic Webb Belt in Olive Green – $59.50. Web belts are a summertime basic. If BR’s version is too spendy, you could always go cheap (and Magnum).

The Sneakers: Nike Pegasus Trail 2 – $130. Baseball stadiums are notoriously messy/sticky… lots of spilled beer and ketchup. These are built for the trail, so one would have to assume they’d do a decent job keeping you from sliding around on the concourse slop, all while keeping any upturned pilsner from soaking your socks. Wearing something like white sneakers or light canvas kicks would be a disaster. Your shoes would end up looking like you just got out of a Gwar concert by the 6th inning.

The Socks: Sock It To Me Foot Long Socks – $5.99. Do they clash? YOU BET YOUR SWEET PATOOT THEY CLASH AND THAT’S THE DAMN POINT!

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Cruisers – $35. A different shape, but from the model pics on Huckberry, on the face they don’t look too far out there. Just different enough to garner some compliments. And you can’t beat the price.

The Watch: Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Nylon Strap Watch – $185.63 ($247.50). Going with a nylon strap watch here, since leather wrapped against skin on a warm day doesn’t make for much comfort. If you’re looking for something a little more colorful just swap that nylon strap out to match your team’s colors.

The Sun Protection: Sun Bum Scalp and Hair Mist – $14.99 or Ebbets Field Flannels US Tour Of Japan 1934 Vintage Ballcap – $49. Of course if you have your favorite ballclub’s hat, then wear their hat. But if you’re in the market for a versatile ballcap that offers the breathability of wool, this is a handsome choice. Just know that it’s old school flannel. So thicker. Still will breathe better than some mostly poly cheap cap. Meanwhile, if you’re not a hat guy but want to protect your noggin from the sun, use a hair and scalp sunscreen mist. Sunscreen up, no matter what. And don’t forget your ears.

The Sweat Mopper: Wallace & Barnes Organic Cotton Bandana – $11.50 ($19.50). Having a bandana on hand isn’t a bad idea. You can use it to wipe the sweat from your face and neck. You can also use it to mop off the Bud Light the excited fan behind you sloshed in your direction.

Top Photo by Jose Francisco Morales on Unsplash