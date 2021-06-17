Nike’s “stuff that’s not usually on sale” sale, AE’s Father’s Day Event, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $276.50 ($395)
- Courtside Suede Sneakers – $178.50 ($255) not made in the USA. But good! Full review here.
- Made in the USA Full-Toe Cedar Shoe Trees – $22.50 ($30)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $165 ($275) not made in the USA
- Made in the USA by Wigwam “Merino Cool” Socks – $13.88 – $16.88 ($19.50 – $22.50)
- Marin Double Monk Strap with Dainite Rubber Sole – $241.50 ($365)
Last weekend for this, which makes sense because Father’s Day is on Sunday. There’s quite a bit to choose from, but it’s certainly not site wide. McAllisters for $276 though. Pretty good. That’s as low as they got during the massive Anniversary Sale. Also, the socks sale is nice. Because while getting socks usually stinks, it doesn’t if they’re the USA Made by Wigwam merino cool socks from Allen Edmonds. Those things are incredible.
Nike: Up to 40% off styles “that rarely go on sale.”
- Nike Court Vision Low – $48.97 ($65)
- Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit – $88.97 ($160)
- Nike Space Hippie 04 – price rhymes with deventy done winety deven ($130) they make you put the thing in the cart before they’ll show you the price. Silly, I know, but, thems the rules I guess?
- Nike SB Bruin React – $90.97 ($100)
- Nike Flex Golf Pants – $59.97 ($80)
- Nike Dri-FIT DNA+ Basketball Shorts – $29.97 ($55)
- Nike Pro Tee – $20.97 ($28)
I don’t know who at Nike HQ gets to push the button that says “put stuff on sale that rarely goes on sale!!!”, but, I sure hope that button looks and feels a lot like Chuck’s “guarantee” button on TNT.
Nordstrom Rack: End of Season Clearance Event
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Leather Double Monk Strap Loafer – $149.98
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Leather Medallion Oxford- $149.98
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Leather Cap Toe Oxford- $149.98
- Made in Italy Antonio Maurizi Suede Penny Loafer – $142.48
- New Balance Performance Crew Neck T-Shirt – Pack of 2 – $19.97 ($40)
- Ray-Ban Black w/ Dark Gray Gradient Lenses Polarized 50mm Wayfarers – $79.97 ($194)
- Rodd & Gunn soft-structured Italian Wool Sport Coat – $119.98 ($448)
- 90 Degree by Reflex Brushed Fleece Joggers – $17.23 ($68)
- Tissot 39mm Le Locle Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch – $424.98 ($950)
- Hamilton 42mm Jazzmaster Day Date Automatic Bracelet Watch – $408.73 ($1098) that’d look great on a leather strap
- Timex 40mm Military Leather Strap Watch – $48.74 ($138)
- Tissot 40mm Tradition Automatic Small Second Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch – $299.98 ($750)
Wow there’s a lot in here. It’s very… Nordstrom Rack-y. High end. Low end. Lots in between. And sizes are scattered. That’ll happen though, being that Nordstrom Rack is where Nordstrom sends their stuff that didn’t seem to move for whatever reason. So when Nordy Rack runs a clearance, it’s like the clearance of the clearance. Free shipping kicks in over $89. Returns are free if you can get it to a Nordstrom Rack brick and mortar location, otherwise it’s a $5.95 for the prepaid return label.
Black Lapel: 15% “bonus” on tiered gift card purchases
- Navy Blue Wool Suit – $454 ($499) you’d buy the $300 gift card level
- Charcoal Wool Suit – $454 ($499) you’d buy the $300 gift card level
- The Traveler Suit in Gray – $724 ($799) you’d buy the $500 gift card level
- The Traveler Suit in Light Gray – $724 ($799) you’d buy the $500 gift card level
So, kinda a bummer you can’t input your own gift card amount, therefor maximizing a discount (say you wanted a suit for $499, well then you’d get a $424.15 gift card, and you’d be set. But sadly, that’s not possible.) BUT. Black Lapel doesn’t run sales or promos really of any kind that often, so it’s worth a look if you’re not against the online made-to-measure thing. Head here for a full review of Black Lapel. Also know that the fine print says “orders are not eligible for returns or refunds.” But I’m assuming their “perfect fit promise” still applies? I think that means you can’t return the gift card. Also… I’m not sure if you can use multiple gift cards on one purchase. So, you could save a few more bucks if you did some math (say, if you’re looking at a $499 suit, ordering two $200 gift cards and saving $60, instead of ordering one $300 and saving $45), but again. Not sure if you can stack up multiple gift cards.
Massimo Dutti: Up to 50% off select items
- Dyed Regular Fit Overshirt – $69.90 ($119)
- Made in Portugal 100% wool Slim Fit Blazer – $149 ($299)
- Merino Wool Polo Sweater – $39.90 ($59.90)
- Organic cotton poplin jogger trousers – $49.90 ($89.90)
A rare sale from Zara’s big, better looking brother. Sizes are pretty scattered with this one. They opened it up early to their email subscribers, and it seems like some of what they’ve thrown in this sale took a good hit in terms of size selection.
BONUS Amazon: Prime Day is this upcoming Monday (and Tuesday)
Remember a few years back when Prime Day crashed Amazon’s website and it was nothing but “The Dogs of Amazon” error pages? Let’s hope that doesn’t happen this time. We’ll cover it Monday. Hang on for picks and whatnot when it launches.
BONUS II Amazon: 20% off Flikr Personal Indoor Fireplace – $76 ($95)
Speaking of Amazon, they’re running a few pre-prime-day-deals, and this is one of them. One of the hottest (literally) little bits of decor of the past year. It’s a little, tabletop, “personal” sized fireplace that burns Isopropyl Alcohol and doesn’t emit carbon monoxide. So you get the ambiance (and ability to roast marshmallows inside) of a flickering open flame, without, y’know, actually having a fireplace. Of course you could always light a bunch of candles. But, these look kinda cool just sitting there when not in use. To get the 20% off, just check the little “save 20% off at checkout’ box.” Please don’t burn your place down. Please.
BONUS III Todd Snyder: New Cream dial exclusive Timex Q – $179
No sale here (yet? maybe at some point?)… but Todd Snyder just released a new version of their own exclusive Timex Q reissue. And the cream dial looks all sorts of summer.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: Extra 30% off select sale styles w/ SHOPSALE
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale styles w/ ENDOFSEASON
- Rancourt: Their latest round of crowdfunding pre-orders have begun.
- Brooks Brothers: Their 3 select shirts for $169 sale is back.