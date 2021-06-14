Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Shorts and Polos Sale, 25% off Hamilton Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
J. Crew: “Up to” 30% off select summer styles (w/ some more than 30% off)
- 8” dock short – $39.50 ($59.50) 33% off
- Eco court sneakers in canvas – $72.50 ($98) 26% off
- Wallace & Barnes Copilot sunglasses – $39.99 ($79.50) 49% off
- Wallace & Barnes organic cotton bandana – $11.50 ($19.50) 41% off
- Performance jersey (Cotton/poly/elastane) polo shirt in stripe – $39.50 ($65) 39% off
- Wallace & Barnes Slim-fit chore blazer in cotton-linen – $89.50 ($140) 40%!! off
- Stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton gingham – $39.50 ($69.50) 43% off
WHY DO THEY KEEP DOING THIS. It says “up to 30% off”, but then as you scroll through, there’s more than a few items getting more than 30% off. I mean, yay for us. But it certainly keeps us all on our toes. And they’re not the only brand/retailer to be doing this. (BR has been doing it too, saying “up to” say, 40% off, and then some items are discounted by 43%, 46%, etc.) Anywho, those new eco-canvas sneakers are only 26% off, but they’ve been excluded so far from previous codes and promos. So if you’re interested, could be a solid bet. Although this current deal ends today, 6/14, and with the way things have been going, who knows what’s coming tomorrow.
Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND
- Hamilton “Murph” Automatic Watch – $746.25 ($995) review here
- Hamilton Khaki Field 42mm Automatic Watch – $431.25 ($575)
- Tissot Visodate 42mm Powermatic 80 Automatic Watch – $487.50 ($650)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Black Nylon Strap Watch – $199.13 ($265)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Blue Dial Watch – $199.13 ($265)
- Seiko 5 Sports Automatic Gray Nylon Strap Watch – $185.63 ($247.50)
Bit of an odd one here, being that the Hamilton’s aren’t showing the “25% off” red tag on the product page, but ARE getting the discount at checkout? For now? Big thanks to Brandon Z. for the tip here. Macy’s is an authorized retailer, so you can expect a full factory warranty with these. It’s getting especially hard to find the Hamilton Khaki Field, no matter the price.
Target: Goodfellow Shorts and Polos Sale
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s 8.5″ Elevated Knit 54% Cotton / 46% Poly Fleece Shorts – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s 8″ Pull-On 97% Cotton / 3% Spandex Shorts – $11.99 ($14.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s 9″ Linden Flat Front Shorts – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s Short Sleeve Performance Polo Shirt – $15.99 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s Standard Fit Short Sleeve Loring Polo T-Shirt – $7.99 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Men’s Short Sleeve Polo Jersey Shirt – $11.99 ($14.99)
A Father’s Day event (Father’s Day is this Sunday). Basics for summer. And hey look! Drawstring shorts! Imagine that.
Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select Sale Shirts w/ SHIRTS
- Cloud Blue Poplin – $23.99 FINAL ($49)
- Premium Solid White Poplin – $31.20 ($49)
- Light Blue Stripe – $23.99 ($55)
- Blue Summer Washed Chambray – $23.99 FINAL ($48)
Pretty limited selection here, but if you’re interested in taking a Spier shirt for a spin but don’t want to invest, this could be a good way to get your feet wet. Or your torso. Careful. Lots of final sale in there. No returns on that stuff. Sale ends today, 6/14.
BONUS Banana Republic: 46% off (no code needed)
- Garment Washed Supima Pocket T – $20.70 ($34.50) size shown above = medium on 5’10″/190
- Luxury-Touch Slim or Reg. Fit Polo – $24.03 ($44.50) size shown above = large slim on 5’10″/195
- Navy, Charcoal, or Black Slim Italian Stretch Wool Suit Jacket & Trouser = $306.72 ($568)
- Kevin Italian Leather Cap-Toe Oxford in Black or Cognac – $85.32 ($158)
- Gray or Bel Air Blue Slim Italian Stretch Wool Sharkskin Suit Jacket & Trouser = $306.72 ($568)
It’s another (yes, another) 40% off + an additional 10% off sale. Which is 46% off, not 50% off. Because that additional 10% off gets taken off the discounted price, not the full price, making the net savings a little less than one would think. Tricky, right? Anyway, exclusions here. Not a sitewide Friends and Family event. But still lots to pick from if you’re a BR fan and looking to grab some warm weather gear. Also, with wedding season, um, HERE… now’s the time to try on your suits if you have some. Do they still fit after a year+ of pandemic? If not and you’re in a time crunch, BR’s slim suit separates might be the way to go to get a decent Italian wool suit that might not need a trip to the tailor (the trousers come pre-hemmed).
Also worth a mention…
- Mr. Porter: Up to 50% off during their sale (just be warned it’s mostly spendy, high end fashion brands).
- Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale.
- J. Crew Factory: 40% off Sitewide + Extra 15% Off for J.Crew Rewards Members + Extra 50% off Clearance.
- Nordstrom: They’ve got a Father’s Day Shop up and running. Everything ships and returns for free.
- Huckberry: They’ve got a Father’s Day Shop up and running. You’ll need to do expedited shipping at this point though.
- Brooks Brothers: 25% off full price stuff for him Father’s Day sale.
- Amazon: Prime Day has been announced. June 21-22nd. And yes, that means Prime “day” is actually two days once again this year.
- Billy Reid: They’ve got a bit of a spring clearance going on.