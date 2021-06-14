Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Shorts and Polos Sale, 25% off Hamilton Watches, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew: “Up to” 30% off select summer styles (w/ some more than 30% off)

J. Crew menswear

WHY DO THEY KEEP DOING THIS. It says “up to 30% off”, but then as you scroll through, there’s more than a few items getting more than 30% off. I mean, yay for us. But it certainly keeps us all on our toes. And they’re not the only brand/retailer to be doing this. (BR has been doing it too, saying “up to” say, 40% off, and then some items are discounted by 43%, 46%, etc.) Anywho, those new eco-canvas sneakers are only 26% off, but they’ve been excluded so far from previous codes and promos. So if you’re interested, could be a solid bet. Although this current deal ends today, 6/14, and with the way things have been going, who knows what’s coming tomorrow.

 

Macy’s: 25% off select watches w/ FRIEND

Watches

Bit of an odd one here, being that the Hamilton’s aren’t showing the “25% off” red tag on the product page, but ARE getting the discount at checkout? For now? Big thanks to Brandon Z. for the tip here. Macy’s is an authorized retailer, so you can expect a full factory warranty with these. It’s getting especially hard to find the Hamilton Khaki Field, no matter the price.

 

Target: Goodfellow Shorts and Polos Sale

Target Goodfellow menswear

A Father’s Day event (Father’s Day is this Sunday). Basics for summer. And hey look! Drawstring shorts! Imagine that.

 

Spier & Mackay: Extra 20% off select Sale Shirts w/ SHIRTS

Spier and Mackay dress shirts

Pretty limited selection here, but if you’re interested in taking a Spier shirt for a spin but don’t want to invest, this could be a good way to get your feet wet. Or your torso. Careful. Lots of final sale in there. No returns on that stuff. Sale ends today, 6/14.

 

BONUS  Banana Republic: 46% off (no code needed)

It’s another (yes, another) 40% off + an additional 10% off sale. Which is 46% off, not 50% off. Because that additional 10% off gets taken off the discounted price, not the full price, making the net savings a little less than one would think. Tricky, right? Anyway, exclusions here. Not a sitewide Friends and Family event. But still lots to pick from if you’re a BR fan and looking to grab some warm weather gear. Also, with wedding season, um, HERE… now’s the time to try on your suits if you have some. Do they still fit after a year+ of pandemic? If not and you’re in a time crunch, BR’s slim suit separates might be the way to go to get a decent Italian wool suit that might not need a trip to the tailor (the trousers come pre-hemmed).

 

Also worth a mention…

