Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Goodfellow Chinos Sale, Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Three bucks off might not sound like much, but Target stuff is already so hyper-affordable that any sort of sale is worth paying attention to. Especially if it’s Goodfellow. Our guy Ryan took these for a spin in his big Goodfellow & Co. spring round up review. Slim fit, athletic, straight, and skinny all available. Lots of colors too.

Banana Republic really does seem to be nailing the cool, crisp, casual summerwear this year. Close to friends & family level for non GAP inc plastic holding peoples. Better than F&F for those that do have a GAP inc card in their wallet. Prices above reflect the non cardmember deal. Nice to see them including their flagships like the core temp chinos this time around. Codes BRTHX and BRCARD20 end today, 6/7.

No sale here, but when it was released it sold out immediately. And now it’s back. Gold tone case. Champagne dial. Sounds perfect for the kinda wild summer we’re about to head into. Stay Gold. (nsfw lyrics)

They’re also doing a select items/random feeling discounts gifts for Dads section. That’s where the boat shoes come from. But if it’s in the regular sale section and getting the extra 50% off, then it’s gonna be final sale. No returns on that stuff.

A late addition to the Handful on Thursday, and worth another mention. Interesting selection here. There’s quite a bit to choose from, but it’s certainly not site wide. McAllisters for $276 though. Pretty good. That’s as low as they got during the massive Anniversary Sale. Also, the socks sale is nice. Because while getting socks usually stinks, it doesn’t if they’re the USA Made by Wigwam merino cool socks from Allen Edmonds. Those things are incredible.

Also worth a mention…