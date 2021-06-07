Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Target Goodfellow Chinos Sale, Allen Edmonds Father’s Day Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait until the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Target: Goodfellow Hennepin Chinos are on sale – $20 ($22.99)
Three bucks off might not sound like much, but Target stuff is already so hyper-affordable that any sort of sale is worth paying attention to. Especially if it’s Goodfellow. Our guy Ryan took these for a spin in his big Goodfellow & Co. spring round up review. Slim fit, athletic, straight, and skinny all available. Lots of colors too.
Banana Republic: 46% off w/ BRTHX, or 52% off for cardmembers with BRCARD20
- 9″ Easy Short – $32.13 ($59.50) also shown at the very top of the post
- 7.5″ Core Temp Linen-Blend Easy Short – $37.53 ($69.50)
- Garment Washed Supima Pocket T – $20.70 ($34.50) size shown above = medium on 5’10″/190
- Luxury-Touch Slim or Reg. Fit Polo – $24.03 ($44.50)
- Organic Traveler Jogger – $53.19 ($98.50)
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $96.66 ($179)
- Bel Air Blue or Dark Gray Slim Italian Sharkskin Suit Jacket & Trouser – $306.72 ($568)
Banana Republic really does seem to be nailing the cool, crisp, casual summerwear this year. Close to friends & family level for non GAP inc plastic holding peoples. Better than F&F for those that do have a GAP inc card in their wallet. Prices above reflect the non cardmember deal. Nice to see them including their flagships like the core temp chinos this time around. Codes BRTHX and BRCARD20 end today, 6/7.
Timex: Their Gold 1975 Reissue Q is back in stock – $169
No sale here, but when it was released it sold out immediately. And now it’s back. Gold tone case. Champagne dial. Sounds perfect for the kinda wild summer we’re about to head into. Stay Gold. (nsfw lyrics)
BONUS J. Crew: Extra 50% off Sale items w/ SHOPSALE
- Court sneakers in English Tan or Black Leather – $49.99 FINAL ($148) full review here
- Sperry for J.Crew Authentic Original 2-eye broken-in boat shoes – $69.50 ($98) from their “dad approved” gift shop, not getting an extra 50% off. But also not final sale.
- 484 Slim-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $27.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch chambray – $29.99 FINAL ($79.50)
- 484 Slim-fit garment-dyed five-pocket pant – $32.49 FINAL ($98)
- Double-faced cotton sweater-blazer – $75.49 FINAL ($168)
- Cashmere waffle-knit sweater in stripe – $79.99 FINAL ($178)
They’re also doing a select items/random feeling discounts gifts for Dads section. That’s where the boat shoes come from. But if it’s in the regular sale section and getting the extra 50% off, then it’s gonna be final sale. No returns on that stuff.
BONUS II Allen Edmonds: Up to 30% off Father’s Day Sale
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $276.50 ($395)
- Courtside Suede Sneakers – $178.50 ($255) not made in the USA. But good! Full review here.
- Made in the USA Full-Toe Cedar Shoe Trees – $22.50 ($30)
- Handsewn Costa Brava Suede Camp Moc – $165 ($275) not made in the USA
- Made in the USA by Wigwam “Merino Cool” Socks – $13.88 – $16.88 ($19.50 – $22.50)
- Marin Double Monk Strap with Dainite Rubber Sole – $297.50 ($425)
A late addition to the Handful on Thursday, and worth another mention. Interesting selection here. There’s quite a bit to choose from, but it’s certainly not site wide. McAllisters for $276 though. Pretty good. That’s as low as they got during the massive Anniversary Sale. Also, the socks sale is nice. Because while getting socks usually stinks, it doesn’t if they’re the USA Made by Wigwam merino cool socks from Allen Edmonds. Those things are incredible.
Also worth a mention…
- Nordstrom: They’ve got a Father’s Day Shop up and running. Everything ships and returns for free. Which is great, in case Pops is like “I didn’t raise you to buy me $300 Gucci slides you broke-ass knucklehead.”
- Huckberry: They’ve got a Father’s Day Shop up and running.
- Brooks Brothers: 25% off full price stuff for him Father’s Day sale.
- Amazon: Prime Day has been announced. June 21-22nd. And yes, that means Prime “day” is actually two days once again this year.