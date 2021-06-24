Dappered

Allen Edmonds Strands, Folding Ray-Bans, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

Allen Edmonds: New markdowns added to their sale section

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Some real wheelhouse stuff here. Can’t say enough good things about the weatherproof park avenues. The leather is weirdly soft, super comfortable, and great for year round wear. Shown above is the brown option, which really is a true brown in most light but can show some reddish hues in direct sun.

 

Woot: Ray-Ban Event

Ray-Ban sunglasses

The Amazon owned Woot! deal site is having a pretty impressive Ray-Ban event right now. Some weird styles for sure, but some timeless stuff too. Like those foldable way-farers. Perfect for those who go in and out of doors during the summer, and don’t totally know where to put their sunglasses when they do. Folding them up and sticking them in a lightweight sportcoat/blazer/suit jacket pocket is ideal, and being able to fold them down like that really does make a difference on saving space/bulk. Meanwhile, polarized clubmasters for $77? Not bad. Return policy is 30 days, but they’ll deduct a pre-paid label. Can’t seem to find how much that label will be though? Weird.

 

Bonobos: More New Summer Arrivals are in

Bonobos summer arrivals

Boy. When was the last time Bonobos ran a code or sale or something? Seems like it’s been forever. But they’ve got more than a few new summer arrivals in, and those “refined” homestretch joggers and off duty pants are a favorite for plenty. And the Jersey Riviera shirts really are something. Lightweight t-shirt fabric cut and sewn into a short sleeve button down. Now if we could just get a code or somethin’.

 

Grant Stone: 25% off final sale discontinued styles

Grant Stone boots

Just three styles being sent off in style, with you getting 25% off. Final sale though. Grant Stone just does NOT run many sales, so, about as good as it gets for them. Head here for a review of the Suede Diesel boot, albeit in a different color of suede. That coffee option looks great though… especially at 25% off.

 

Bespoke Post: Member’s Perks Sale is On

You have to be a member of Bespoke Post and their monthly box of awesome club, but I’m guessing many already are? Big thanks to Mike G. for the tip here, who has that waxed canvas beer caddy and says it’s the real deal. Loves it. Thanks to Mike!

 

Also worth a mention:

