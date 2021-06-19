Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s Up to 60% off Quiet Summer Sale

Pretty sure there are a few things going on here:

Nordstrom’s sale section was already getting pretty stacked

Retail is going crazy right now, with everyone trying to beat Amazon to the punch since Prime Day is Monday (and Tuesday)

Nordstrom is price matching all of those other random sales/deals/attempts to scoop Amazon before Prime Day launches.

So the end result is what amounts to a quiet, super strong sale at Nordstrom. Here are a few quick pick examples:

So when do prices go back up? Not sure. Some of this stuff WAS already in the sale section, so, the lower prices may stay pegged. But for the newer items / stuff that’s price matched, I wouldn’t expect the prices to last much longer past Prime Day.

Because Amazon is the big bully in retail right now. And when the bully starts shoving, the rest of the group moves.

That’s all.

Carry on.