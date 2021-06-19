Steal Alert: Nordstrom’s Up to 60% off Quiet Summer Sale

Nordstrom: Up to 60% off Sale Items
Pretty sure there are a few things going on here:
- Nordstrom’s sale section was already getting pretty stacked
- Retail is going crazy right now, with everyone trying to beat Amazon to the punch since Prime Day is Monday (and Tuesday)
- Nordstrom is price matching all of those other random sales/deals/attempts to scoop Amazon before Prime Day launches.
So the end result is what amounts to a quiet, super strong sale at Nordstrom. Here are a few quick pick examples:
Shoes
- adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes – $144 ($180)
- adidas Multix Sneaker – $53.60 ($80)
- Nike Court Vision Low Sneaker – $48.75 ($65)
- Nike Victori One Sport Slide – $26.25 ($35)
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Sneaker – $80 ($110)
- Made in Italy Good Man Brand Edge Sneaker – $118 ($198)
Clothes
- Bonobos Slim Fit Knit Sport Coat – $178.80 ($298)
- L.L. Bean Men’s Ultralight 850 Fill Power Down Jacket – $99.50 ($199)
- Bonobos Stripe Linen Sweater – $58.80 ($98)
- Rhone Delta Raglan Piqué Polo – $52.80 ($88)
- Nordstrom Sueded Slim Fit Stretch Chinos – $29.70 ($49.50)
- L.L. Bean Men’s Mountain Classic Weather Resistant Puffer Vest – $39.50 ($79)
Athleticwear & Accessories
- adidas Tiro21 Track Pants – $34.95 ($45)
- Nike Dri-FIT Everyday Assorted 3-Pack Performance Boxer Briefs – $26.25 ($35)
- Nike Flex Stride Running Shorts – $37.50 ($50)
- Tissot 42mm PRS 516 Powermatic Watch – $475 ($825)
- Ray-Ban Standard Classic Wayfarer 50mm Polarized Sunglasses – $163.20 ($211)
So when do prices go back up? Not sure. Some of this stuff WAS already in the sale section, so, the lower prices may stay pegged. But for the newer items / stuff that’s price matched, I wouldn’t expect the prices to last much longer past Prime Day.
Because Amazon is the big bully in retail right now. And when the bully starts shoving, the rest of the group moves.
That’s all.
Carry on.