Style Scenario: Shorts Sneakers T-Shirt – Blues, Greens, & Retro Trainers

Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts is a riff on our ongoing series for Chinos, Chukkas, Polo. Incredibly basic? You bet. So basic that you’d almost think this is satire (it’s not… I don’t think). But crazy designer logo tees, grubby cargo shorts, and mattress/sneaker hybrids (snatresses!) can all push this seemingly basic combo off the rails. There’s a million ways to do it and look sharp, and it can be executed at all levels of style budgets. Got a suggestion for Shorts Sneakers T-Shirts? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

The T-Shirt: Made in the USA “45” Textured Cotton/Poly Tee – $35 (or 3 for $95). The latest edition to Huckberry’s hit Made in the USA t-shirt brand. 60% cotton/40% poly = super soft but with a bit of visual texture. Fit is true. A size medium fits my 5’10″/195 frame great. CHEAP ALTERNATIVE: Don’t want to spend thirty five bucks on a t-shirt? Understood. Try this from Old Navy. It’s four bucks.

The Shorts: Banana Republic Slim Core Temp Shorts in Olive – $40ish. A deep dark green. Going for lots of saturated color here, that leans towards the greens and blues of the pacific northwest/cascadia region. We haven’t hit the dead of summer, searing heat yet. So now’s the time to work these oceany/pine tree forest seaside colors in. The tans and khaki and white will come later when it’s… 107 degrees.

The Sneakers: Onitsuka Tiger California ’78 – $72 ($90). On sale via East Dane, so they ship fast and free. And return for free too. Just don’t be too spooked by the terribly over lit photos on East Dane. The sneakers seen at the very top of this post were ordered from East Dane. Same shoe. The Onitsuka Tiger website has accurate shots, and more sizes. Albeit not on sale. Same goes for Huckberry. A quick review: They look awesome. Quality and cushioning are so-so at best. These are not the Victory Sportswear sneaker. Nor are they a Rancourt. But they’re nowhere near as expensive either. Just don’t expect high end materials or squish. For example, these Onitsuka Tigers have ZERO padding to the tongue. It’s basically two rigid pieces of fabric stitched together. They also run slightly narrow. Again, great looks, but expect Converse Chuck Taylor levels of “quality”.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topeka in Tortoise Amber – $68. Ships and returns for free via Nordstrom. Sunskis get mentioned a ton. I know. But these things really are the business. Whether it’s a sweaty day of chores outside, or looking good for patio cocktails/beers as the sun sets… these things get it done. Lightweight but not rickety. Non slip nose pads keep them from sliding down. You really do forget you’re wearing them.

The Watch: Timex Q Reissue Silver/Black – $179. Watch shown at the very top of the post is an old, out of production, manual wind Christopher Ward. Not sure why they stopped making it. Seems like it sold well. Bring it back Chris! But the Todd Snyder Exclusive Q is a more than capable, still very retro looking replacement. Plus, sometimes it’ll go on sale via random codes (check those paper catalogs) and promos.

The Belt: J. Crew Factory Faded Chambray Shark Belt – $35. SHARK BELT.

The Socks: Bombas Men’s Performance Cushioned No Show Socks – $16. Being that the shoes aren’t super cushioned, you’ll want your socks to provide some comfort. Go with Bombas here. Reviewed as part of our massive no-show socks roundup. (Thanks Ryan!!) And if you do go with the Onitsuka CA ’78, test out that tongue. For real. It might be a little too rigid up against your ankle. Some taller socks might be in order.